As the legal wrangling in the Gyanvapi mosque case continues, the Hindu side on Monday said it will seek an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey and carbon dating of ‘Shivling’ if the judgment comes in their favour. The Varanasi court is set to deliver its ruling on the maintainability of civil suits challenging the title of the Gyanvapi mosque and the land surrounding it.

The court had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the matter.

The matter pertains to the maintainability of the petition filed by Hindu women seeking permission to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, spoke to ANI about the future course of action if the judgment is delivered in their favour. “Today the court will deliver its judgment on the maintainability of the suit. 1991 Worship Act applies in our favour. If judgment comes in our favour, then we will seek for ASI survey, carbon dating of Shivling.”

Sohan Lal Arya, another lawyer representing the Hindu side said that the verdict will prove to be the first day of planting the foundation stone of Kashi Vishwanath.

“This is going to be a very happy day for the Hindu community of the world as the court will give its verdict at 2 pm and we have offered prayers for the ‘darshan’ of Lord Shiva in the morning,” said Arya, while radiating confidence in getting a verdict in his favour.

“After the verdict, we will have ‘darshan’. After the verdict comes in our favour, the people of Kashi celebrate by ringing bells and clapping. The people of Kashi will work to awaken the Hindu society,” said Sohan Lal Arya.

The police have tightened the security and imposed Section 144 in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Sunday, a day before the court was scheduled to pronounce the order.

Necessary measures have been taken by the police and more than 200 personnel are deployed in the regions that have mixed populations. Patrolling is underway to ensure no law and order situation arises on the judgment of the maintainability of a plea by five Hindu women seeking permission to worship the Shringar Gauri Sthal within the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

“A Varanasi court may pronounce judgment on a crucial matter. Section 144 was implemented in the city. Police force posted in areas where the mixed population resides. Patrolling is on. We are trying our best that no law and order situation arises,” said Police Commissioner, A Satish Ganesh.