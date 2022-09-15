Thursday, September 15, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDelhi liquor scam: Sting video of accused number 9 Amit Arora goes viral, reveals...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi liquor scam: Sting video of accused number 9 Amit Arora goes viral, reveals the rampant corruption under AAP government

License fees was raised from Rs 10 lakhs earlier to as much as Rs 5 crores, making it difficult for smaller retailers to survive, giving these big wholesalers the total control of the market.

OpIndia Staff
Amit Arora
Amit Arora is accused Number 9 in the case (Image source: Screenshot from viral video)
67

On September 15, a sting video of accused number 9 in the Delhi liquor scam, Amit Arora, went viral on the internet. Sharing the video, Bharatiya Janta Party commented, “How two people get business worth 10,000 Crores. How you can make 150 crores on investment of 10 crores. See another sensational expose on Arvind Kejriwal government’s liquor scam.”

In the video, Amit Arora can be heard sharing how bribes and corruption have been organized under the Delhi excise policy. As per Arora, liquor giants in the region gave 100 crores in cash to Aam Aadmi Party which could be utilised for the party’s election campaigns in places like Goa and Punjab.

Arora also shared how the policy was tweaked to help these big players in the market. License fees was raised from Rs 10 lakhs earlier to as much as Rs 5 crores, making it difficult for smaller retailers to survive, giving these big wholesalers the total control of the market. Unlike other states, Delhi also stopped fixing a quota for these wholesalers, letting them control the entire business.

As per Arora, Aam Aadmi Party government also increased the commission for the wholesalers from 5% to 12%, to help them make more money. The same policy has been implemented in Punjab, with the wholesalers’ commission at 10%. As per Arora, this way, the wholesalers gave their black money to AAP and in return, got a chance to earn it back manifolds in white.

Amit Arora shared that business of as much as 10,000 crores was given to only two players by the AAP government by making these tweaks in their excise policy.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia is the accused number 1 in this liquor scam. Earlier, a 6-minute video allegedly of the father of Sunny Marwah, an accused in a liquor scam, had gone viral on social media. In most of the video, the person who appears to be Kulvinder Singh Marwah, Sunny’s father, was talking about how changes in the liquor policy favoured the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has listed 15 accused including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in an FIR on Friday 13th August 2022 following hours of raids into the alleged excise fraud. The excise department, which the deputy chief minister oversees, implemented a new strategy last year that ruled government liquor stores shut down and private businesses granted licenses.

Along with Manish Sisodia and Excise officials, CBI has named several private persons for involvement in the scam. Apart from the 15 persons named in the FIR, CBI also included ‘other unknown public servants and private persons’ as accused in the FIR.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

China ruins Dussehra festival in Nepal, goods worth billions stuck due to closure of border points after anti-China protests in Nepal

Raju Das -

Journalist who writes for Wire and Caravan wonders why ‘Dalit identity’ of Lakhimpur victims is not highlighted: Concern turns to mirth when her hypocrisy...

OpIndia Staff -

Mathura: Maulana of Shadullah Masjid absconds after raping a woman, other clerics from committee accused of helping him escape

OpIndia Staff -

Teacher Mohammed Kasif in UP intermediate college thrashes students for visiting Shiv temple, asks priest to shut temple, VHP protests: Reports

OpIndia Staff -

Siwan violence: Bihar Police says the juvenile arrested for pelting stones from masjid is 13, not 8 as claimed by Owaisi, read what happened

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

Circumcision of Hindu children, love jihad, increased POCSO cases and more: Ground report from UP’s Balrampur district along Indo-Nepal border

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Mathura: Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha treasurer files plea seeking removal of Meena Masjid from Krishna Janmabhoomi complex

OpIndia Staff -

Doordarshan turns 63: A history of India’s public broadcaster and a tale of controversies under the Congress government

OpIndia Staff -

‘Not shot the way it is being shown’: Actor Ranveer Singh tells Mumbai police that controversial nude photo for Paper magazine was ‘morphed’

OpIndia Staff -

‘I would have shot them in head’: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee says police showed unnecessary restraint in stopping BJP’s Nabanna Chalo rally

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,191FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com