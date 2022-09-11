Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, Dwarka Sharda Peeth Shankaracharya, died at the age of 99 at around 3.30 p.m. on Sunday. The Hindu religious leader died at Shridham Joteshwar Ashram District in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur.

Dwarka Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passes away at the age of 99, in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/Bzi541OiPW — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

Adi Guru Bhagwan Shankaracharya established four religious monasteries throughout the country 1300 years ago to gather Hindus and religious followers and to promote religious upliftment. Jagatguru Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati, who controlled both the Dwarka Math and the Jyotir Math, was the Shankaracharya of one of these four Maths. Jagatguru Shankaracharya’s 95th birthday was celebrated in Vrindavan in 2018, his birth year being 1924.

Swami Swaroopanad Saraswati was born in the Madhya Pradesh village of Dighori in the Seoni district. He was reported to be a direct disciple of Jytri Math’s Shankaracharya Barahmanada Saraswati. From 1941 through 1953, he devoted his life to ‘math’.

Having left home at the age of nine, he embarked on a religious journey to learn and elevate Hinduism. Swaroopanand Saraswati, who was born into a Brahmin household, learned Vedas and texts from Swami Karpatri Maharaj after arriving in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh.

During the freedom struggle, Swaroopanand Saraswati was recognized as a revolutionary sadhu for his participation in the movement. Swaroopanand Saraswati also contributed to the legal battle for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

On Jammu and Kashmir and Article 370, Swami Swaroopanand stated on June 30, 2014, that Article 370 should be eliminated from Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that repealing the Article will benefit the inhabitants of the valley and that a demographic balance is required to avoid repeated turmoil in J&K.