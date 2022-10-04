Tuesday, October 4, 2022
HomeNews ReportsCentre denies clearance to RJD leader Manoj Jha to attend a conference in Pakistan
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Centre denies clearance to RJD leader Manoj Jha to attend a conference in Pakistan

He further added, “I don’t know who decides, but the fact is that probably the people who make decisions do not know who Asma Jehangir was, what was the mandate of this conference, and I find it very unfortunate and saddening. I, as an MP, cannot speak about our achievements in protecting democratic rights.”

OpIndia Staff
RJD leader Manoj Jha denied permission to attend conference in Pakistan
Ministry of External Affairs denied permission to Manoj Jha to attend conference in Pakistan (Image: The Indian Express)
7

On October 3, The Ministry of External Affairs denied permission to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj K Jha to attend a conference later this month in Pakistan.

As per reports, the Asma Jahangir Foundation has invited Jha to speak on the ‘Crisis of Constitutionalism in South Asia’. As per regulations, a sitting MP has to seek permission from the centre if he or she wants to attend an event in a foreign nation. Jha, in a statement, claimed that the ‘political clearance’ for the event was denied by MEA ‘without citing any reason’.

As per reports, Jha was supposed to speak as the guest speaker for the closing sessions themed ‘The Role of Political Parties in Upholding Democratic Rights’ on October 23. The Pakistan Bar Council, the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, and AGHS Legal Aid Cell are expected to attend the fourth Asma Jahangir Conference.

In a statement to the Indian Express, Jha had submitted an online application for prior permission under Section 6 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. However, the application was denied by the Ministry. He said, “I received this invitation to attend the prestigious Asma Jahangir conference. She fought for the rights of minorities in Pakistan throughout her life. She fought… for human rights. I was very keen to attend. I was scheduled to speak on the role of political parties in upholding democratic rights. It would have been a great opportunity for me personally and as an MP to showcase… how we view this issue, how we fight inside Parliament and how it is heard and listened to.”

He further added, “I don’t know who decides, but the fact is that probably the people who make decisions do not know who Asma Jehangir was, what was the mandate of this conference, and I find it very unfortunate and saddening. I, as an MP, cannot speak about our achievements in protecting democratic rights.”

Jha told Hindustan Times that he was planning to enter Pakistan via the Wagah border on October 20 and return by October 24. Asma Jahangir was a Human Rights advocate from Pakistan. She died in 2018. Asma Jahangir Conference has been organised in her memory since her demise. Jha was invited to attend the fourth chapter of the conference.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan conference, Manoj Jha RJD, Pakistan visa
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Terrorists murder Kashmir cop ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to ‘warn Hindutva regime’

OpIndia Staff -
Terror group People's Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF), an offshoot of Pakistan headquartered terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility of the murder of Jammu & Kashmir DGP (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia.
News Reports

Gujarat: Kheda youth Arif and Zahir lead a mob, pelt stones during Navratri celebrations

OpIndia Staff -
Arif and Zahir objected to Navratri celebration in the village and said that the Navratri celebration should be stopped.

‘OMG, he is standing in rain’: RaGa fans go gaga over yet another inspiring act from him, here are some others

India Vs Brazil: The doublespeak of BBC on EVMs and how it tried to interfere in India’s electoral process

Rana Ayyub shares tweet by fake handle to attack the RSS and the Modi government

Congress social media account thinks our boss is their boss

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,365FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com