On October 3, The Ministry of External Affairs denied permission to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj K Jha to attend a conference later this month in Pakistan.

As per reports, the Asma Jahangir Foundation has invited Jha to speak on the ‘Crisis of Constitutionalism in South Asia’. As per regulations, a sitting MP has to seek permission from the centre if he or she wants to attend an event in a foreign nation. Jha, in a statement, claimed that the ‘political clearance’ for the event was denied by MEA ‘without citing any reason’.

#BREAKING Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj K Jha was denied ‘political clearance’ by the Centre to visit Pakistan to address an event@siddhantvm with details



Join the broadcast with @toyasingh#ManojJha #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/48SAZYr2ie — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 4, 2022

As per reports, Jha was supposed to speak as the guest speaker for the closing sessions themed ‘The Role of Political Parties in Upholding Democratic Rights’ on October 23. The Pakistan Bar Council, the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, and AGHS Legal Aid Cell are expected to attend the fourth Asma Jahangir Conference.

In a statement to the Indian Express, Jha had submitted an online application for prior permission under Section 6 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. However, the application was denied by the Ministry. He said, “I received this invitation to attend the prestigious Asma Jahangir conference. She fought for the rights of minorities in Pakistan throughout her life. She fought… for human rights. I was very keen to attend. I was scheduled to speak on the role of political parties in upholding democratic rights. It would have been a great opportunity for me personally and as an MP to showcase… how we view this issue, how we fight inside Parliament and how it is heard and listened to.”

He further added, “I don’t know who decides, but the fact is that probably the people who make decisions do not know who Asma Jehangir was, what was the mandate of this conference, and I find it very unfortunate and saddening. I, as an MP, cannot speak about our achievements in protecting democratic rights.”

Jha told Hindustan Times that he was planning to enter Pakistan via the Wagah border on October 20 and return by October 24. Asma Jahangir was a Human Rights advocate from Pakistan. She died in 2018. Asma Jahangir Conference has been organised in her memory since her demise. Jha was invited to attend the fourth chapter of the conference.