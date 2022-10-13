Thursday, October 13, 2022
‘Aap hijab me rahenge to aukat me rahenge’, journalist Majid Hyderi says while defending hijab after Supreme Court verdict on Karnataka hijab row

OpIndia Staff
majid hyderi
The Supreme Court gave a split verdict in the hijab case. Image Source: India Today
4

On October 13, the two-judge bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia of the Supreme Court of India delivered a split verdict on the Karnataka hijab case. While Justice Gupta upheld the ban on Hijab in education institutes and dismissed the appeals challenging the Karnataka High Court order, Justice Dhulia allowed it.

The verdict led to heated debates on the topic in news channels, and speaking on one such debate on Times Now, journalist Majid Hyderi exposed the patriarchal Islamist attitude behind the hijab. Hyderi said, “we say, aap hijab me rahenge to aukat me rahenge (If you wear hijab, you stay within your limits). The TV show was hosting a discussion on the split decision given by the Supreme Court on the Karnataka hijab row when Hyderi made his remarks.

Following his patriarchal remark, Hyderi was expectedly called out on social media, but people also noted how he divulged the idea behind hijab.

Talking about the verdict, Hyderi also said, “This is not a split verdict of equal proportions, it is more in favor of the Muslim community. Justice Dhulia made an important point from a case in 1987 which brings the shift in the story. So now this case has to be reconsidered just like that case.”

Further, Hyderi said, “When Justice Gupta is himself asking the government to come clear, I don’t think that it is going to be against the Muslim community which is standing for the case of hijab. Because we say, aap hijab me rahenge to aukat me rahenge (If you wear hijab, you stay within your limits.) That is the basic point behind all this.”

When the anchor of the TV show stopped him and asked, “What kind of a statement is this, what about the women who don’t wear hijab, do you mean that they step out of the limits”, Hyderi tried to wiggle out of the situation. He said, “It is not about women staying within the limits. It is about if a woman wears a hijab, the enemies will stay within the limits. It is like that. It is not against women.”

However, Hyderi’s quick U-turn wasn’t fooling anyone as social media reactions to his comments show.

OpIndia Staff
