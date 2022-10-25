On Monday, a Hindu activist named Prakash was brutally attacked by miscreants in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka. Around nine miscreants arrived on three bikes, raised anti-Hindu and anti-RSS slogans, and attacked the victim. Prakash has been injured severely in the clash and has been shifted to McGann hospital for treatment.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened at around 11 pm at Bhramappa layout in Shivamogga when the victim was returning home. He saw a couple of people on the bike tearing the posters of Harsha, the Bajrang Dal activist who was murdered by Islamists in February this year. His posters were put up in the city for a rally which was organized in the city on October 24.

As Prakash tried to stop the miscreants from tearing the posters and banners of Harsha, he was attacked on his head by three assailants causing severe injury. The three attackers also shouted slogans against the Hindu community and also threw stones at the victim. The police took cognizance of the incident and said that three teams have been formed to nab the accused.

“He suffered head injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Doctors treating Prakash conveyed that he is out of danger. Three teams have been formed to catch the accused. We are investigating if there is any link to Harsha, the Hindu activist who was murdered in February”, Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga, GK Mithun Kumar confirmed.

He further mentioned that the police have taken all of the CCTV videos into possession and are looking for the number plate of the miscreants’ bikes to apprehend them. Meanwhile, security has been increased around the district. Security has also been enhanced near the home of Harsha who was killed by the Islamists in February this year.

Prakash meanwhile revealed that he could not identify the assailants as they had worn masks while attacking. He also said that after the attack, the miscreants raised anti-RSS slogans. However, locals said that around nine people arrived at the spot before the attack and raised slogans against the Hindu community. After the attack, hundreds of Hindu activists gathered around the McGann hospital and demanded justice for the victim.

Senior police officers visited the location where the victim was attacked. The district government has also increased security in Seegehatti, Bhramarappa layout, and surrounding areas as a precaution. A complaint has been filed at the Doddapete police station, and a manhunt has been initiated to apprehend the suspect.

Harsha was stabbed to death by a group of Islamists on the night of February 20 this year. According to the reports, after the murder thousands of Bajrang Dal activists from around the city and nearby areas assembled in the Segehatti neighborhood, where the deceased lived. The activists had gathered to carry out a procession. Even during the march, there were reports of stone-pelting and vandalism, including the torching of many private vehicles and public property.