The Morbi bridge catastrophe in Gujarat has jolted the entire country. So far, 143 individuals have died as a result of the disaster. Following the occurrence, the most pressing question is who is to blame for this tragic accident. The role of Oreva Group, which is in charge of bridge maintenance, appears questionable based on the early facts. Morbi Municipal Officer Sandeep Singh Jala has stated unequivocally that the company opened the bridge to the public, in a haste, without obtaining a fitness certificate.

According to reports, Oreva Group, a Gujarat-based electrical appliance manufacturer famed for its Ajanta clocks, was awarded the bridge renovation project after obtaining the government tender. Morbi Municipal Corporation and Ajanta Oreva Company signed the contract in March 2022, and it is valid until 2037. The bridge, widely known as ‘Jhulta Pul’ over the Machhu River, was closed for maintenance seven months ago and reopened on October 26, the day of the Gujarati New Year and the disaster occurred on Sunday (30 October 2022).

Who owns the Ajanta Oreva Group?

Late Odhavji Bhai R. Patel founded Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited (Oreva Group) as a wall clock manufacturer. According to the firm’s LinkedIn page, the Oreva Ajanta Group has grown to become the “world’s largest watch manufacturing company.” The firm manufactures wall clocks under the popular Ajanta and Orpat brands. Started as a clock manufacturer, the Oreva group gradually diversified into new verticals. Its other businesses include water harvesting for farmers, energy-saving compact fluorescent bulbs, and vitrified tiles. The Oreva Group has an estimated turnover of Rs 800 crore. Jaisukh Bhai is the company’s current supervisor.

No mention of construction business in Oreva Group’s website

According to the Free Press Journal, the Oreva group claims to employ over 6,000 people but makes no mention of its construction business on its website. Oreva, which is known in the business for its competitive pricing, offers its products through 55,000 channel partners around the country.

The company’s plant spread over 200 acres of land in Gujarat

Oreva Group operates one of India’s largest manufacturing plants in Samakhiyali, Kutch District, Gujarat, which spans across 200 acres of land. Oreva moved into LED Lighting Products after growing its CFLs and is now one of India’s top manufacturers. The company, a market leader in wall clocks, has also expanded into digital clocks and invested in e-bike technology.

Oreva Group accused of negligence

In the aftermath of the collapse of an over century-old suspension bridge over the Macchu river in Gujarat’s Morbi, the head of Morbi’s civic body claimed that the bridge was reopened without the permission of the authorities.

An official also noted that the Oreva Group had been given a deadline of 8-12 months to finish the suspension bridge’s maintenance and cleaning. The company, Oreva Group, had opened the bridge to the public five months prior to its scheduled opening that too without taking the municipality’s ‘fitness certificate’ for the same.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the tragedy, the Gujarat government acted swiftly and appointed a 5-member committee to investigate the incident. At the same time, a criminal case has been registered against the contractor under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 114, 304 (culpable homicide) and 308 (attempt to culpable homicide).

Now, as per latest reports, as many as nine people have been arrested in connection with the Morbi bridge tragedy which claimed over 143 lives. The accused includes two managers of Oreva company, two ticket clerks along with two contractors and three security guards, whose job was to control the crowds, for negligence.