Friday, October 14, 2022
Pakistan: Hundreds of human corpses found abandoned, decomposing at the Nishtar Hospital in Multan, probe ordered

Reports mentioned that most of the bodies have their chest cavities opened and organs removed.

Nishtar Medical Hospital is situated in Multan. Image Source: The Dawn
Several unclaimed corpses that had been dumped were discovered in a hospital in Multan, Pakistan, in a disturbing incident. The event has been noted by the Pakistani government, which has begun an investigation.

Abandoned dead bodies are shown decomposing in the open in the disturbing footage from Nishtar Hospital, a teaching facility of Nishtar Medical University. The decayed remains were dumped on the top floor. According to reports, the number of dead bodies is feared to be more than 500.

A section officer wrote a letter to the medical superintendent of Nishtar Hospital in this regard. In this letter, it is said, “An appalling incident of decaying dead bodies on the rooftop of Nshtar Hospital, Multan has surfaced causing public outcry. A competent Authority has taken serious note of this terrible incident and asked for a detailed inquiry into the matter.”

It is further said in this letter, “In view of the above, you are requested to carry out an in-depth investigation into the matter and prepare an inquiry report on the matter which may be shared with this office within three days positively. This matter may be treated as most urgent.”

Horrific visuals of the corpses are doing rounds on social media. Viewer discretion is advised.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, has taken notice of the situation and ordered an investigation. He also promised to take strong action against anyone found guilty.

A six-person team was constituted by the South Punjab Health Department on Thursday to look into the corpses that were found at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital.

Reports mentioned that most of the bodies have their chest cavities opened and organs removed.

According to a report by The Dawn, when Chief Minister’s Adviser Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar visited the hospital, he saw numerous putrefied bodies on the roof of the mortuary. He instructed the health authorities to take action against the concerned staff and ordered the cremation of the abandoned bodies.

Muzamil Bashir, the Specialised Healthcare Secretary, was also tasked with investigating the event by Additional Chief Secretary retired Capt Saqib Zafar. He also assembled a six-person team to investigate the matter.

The committee is headed by Bashir, and its members include Dr Muhammad Arfan Arshad, senior medical officer at Nishtar Medical University, Dr Shafiqullah Chaudhry, assistant professor of anatomy, and one representative from each of Multan’s deputy commissioner and municipal police officer. The committee will present its report within three days.

A student at Nishtar Medical University said, “The bodies were being used for medical experiments by the students.”

