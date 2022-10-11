Tuesday, October 11, 2022
As Telangana CM KCR launches national party BRS, posters by party leaders use distorted map of India, PoK shown in Pakistan

The map, put up by party leaders including MLA for Khairatabad Danam Nagender and others, depicts Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the Aksai Chin outside of India.

As Telangana CM launches national party BRS, posters of party contain distorted map of India
The posters pup up by party leaders across Hyderabad. (Image: Twitter- Arvind Dharmapuri)
A few days after the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) changed its name to the Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS), its leaders put up banners and posters showing an incomplete map of India in several places all across Hyderabad. The map, put up by party leaders including MLA for Khairatabad Danam Nagender and others, depicts Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the Aksai Chin outside of India.

Notably, the banners included pictures of local party leaders as well as a picture of BRS leader KCR on the map. The banners depicted a part of Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan. Following the publication of this billboard, the ruling party has been called into question. Arvind Dharmapuri, a BJP MP from Nizamabad in Telangana, uploaded the poster on Twitter, in which half of Kashmir is missing from India’s map.

The BJP MP wrote in his tweet, “The territory of the country has been defined in Article 1 of the Indian Constitution. Entire Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India. KCR’s party is supporting Pakistan by removing PoK from the country’s map.”

The BRS (previously TRS) has been embroiled in a slew of controversies in the recent past. On Monday, October 10, Y Satish Reddy, the social media convener of the BRS, received widespread condemnation for a Tweet mocking the most venerated Jain monk Tarun Sagar.

The fury erupted after the BRS leader tweeted an old picture of the Digambar Jain monk blessing PM Narendra Modi with his sacred Chamara or ceremonial fly-whisk. The BRS leader had captioned the Tweet, “Idiots working under him are now talking about black cats, tantriks, etc,” thereby implying that Tarun Sagar was doing “black magic” on PM Modi.

Deleted tweet by YSR.

Numerous religious leaders and Jain community members fiercely condemned Reddy’s social media post, which the TRS leader quickly withdrew after the outpouring of criticism.

TRS leader Rajanala Srihari was recently spotted handing away liquor bottles and chicken to Warangal locals on October 4. This was just before the TRS was launched on a national level under the name BRS.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR changed the name of the TRS to BRS last week, heralding the party’s entry into national politics ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. After a conference in Hyderabad, the party’s general body approved the name change proposal.

Though some believe that KCR’s decision to enter national politics would help him gain political clout, others believe that it will be a costly mistake for him. Meanwhile, the BJP accused KCR of abandoning Telangana’s people, claiming that the BRS president exploited the emotion of declaring Telangana as a distinct state as a bridge for his family to grab the state’s top power structure.

