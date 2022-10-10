Y Satish Reddy, the social media convener of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), the ruling party of Telangana, garnered significant criticism on Monday, October 10 for his Tweet disparaging the most revered Jain monk Tarun Sagar. Numerous religious leaders and Jain community members strongly objected to Reddy’s social media post, which the TRS leader quietly deleted following the backlash.

Members of the Jain community have sought an apology from Reddy and his party for offending the Jain community’s religious sentiments by insulting Jain monk Tarun Sagar.

Tarun Sagar was a Jain monk of the Digambar community who has a huge following in the Jain community. These monks do not wear clothes. He had passed away in the year 2018 after a prolonged illness.

The fury erupted after the BRS leader tweeted an old picture of the Digambar Jain monk blessing PM Narendra Modi with his sacred Chamara or ceremonial fly-whisk. The BRS leader had captioned the Tweet, “Idiots working under him are now talking about black cats, tantriks, etc,” thereby implying that Tarun Sagar was doing “black magic” on PM Modi.

Screenshot of TRS social media convener Y Satish Reddy now-deleted Tweet

TRS social media convener Y Satish Reddy’s Tweet had come in response to a Tweet by Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao wherein he ridiculed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for his claim that the state CM K Chandrashekar Rao resorted to the name change of his party TRS to BRS on the advice of a ‘Tantrik.’

“Black cats, Tantriks. This is what you have to rely on When you have a Big ZERO to show in terms of what NDA Govt has delivered to Telangana,” KTR had tweeted.

Black cats 🐈‍⬛ 🐈‍⬛ Tantriks 🤣🤣



This is what you have to rely on When you have a Big ZERO to show in terms of what NDA Govt has delivered to Telangana



పిచ్చోడి చేతిలో రాయి = లవంగం చేతిలో బీజేపీ 😁 — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 9, 2022

Y Satish Reddy’s Tweet, however, did not sit well with the social media users and the Jain community members who called out the Telangana leader for hurting the religious sentiments of the Jain community by unnecessarily dragging their respected monk Tarun Sagar in the discussion.

BJP leader Amit Malviya took to Twitter to share the screenshot of YSR’s now-deleted Tweet and a short video byte wherein Jain monk Gurudev Shri Naypadmasagarji Maharaj Saheb is heard condemning the disparaging Tweet by the Telangana politician. He called it an insult to the entire Jain society.

टीआरएस के सतीश रेड्डी, जो KTR का करीबी है, की अभद्र ट्वीट पर JIO – JITO के संस्थापक गुरुदेव श्री नयपद्मसागरजी महाराज साहेब ने आपत्ती जतायी और उसे पूरे जैन समाज का अपमान बताया। pic.twitter.com/DrGqPq7DOh — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 10, 2022

BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao and popular social media user Ankit Jain also shared snippets wherein other Jain monks can be heard condemning YSR’s deplorable remark.

Another Twitter user strongly condemned the BRS leader for his ‘indecent tweet, which she believed was an insult to the entire Jain society.’