Netizens have given a fresh push to the drama between Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, filling social media with memes after the latest social media post by the actress. Urvashi uploaded photos of herself on Facebook and Instagram as she boarded a plane bound for Australia, where the T20 World Cup will be held.

When Urvashi shared pictures of herself, confirming that she, too, will be in Australia soon, fans couldn’t help but share funny memes about the Bollywood actress and Rishabh Pant. Notably, Rishabh Pant is already in Australia, getting ready with his teammates for the upcoming ICC World Cup.

Social media users made a variety of memes following this post by the Bollywood actress. Sports journalist Avinash Aryan wrote on Twitter, “Somebody save our Rishabh Pant..Hey Bhagwan kaisa julm hai ye..”

Notably, this comes after the actress made waves earlier when she posted an anonymous ‘Happy Birthday’ message on Rishabh Pant’s birthday, along with a kiss. Several memes followed the post by Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi Rautela, a Bollywood actress and model, has recently made news for her cryptic messages and constant veiled jabs at cricketer Rishabh Pant. For the people unfamiliar with the matter, Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant previously locked horns when the actress claimed that a man she described as ‘Mr RP’ once waited for her in a hotel lobby for hours to see her and ended up dialling her several times. After her followers pondered whether Urvashi was referring to Rishabh Pant, the cricketer responded on Instagram, labelling the actress a “liar” and “thirsty for fame.”

Later that month, Urvashi sparked yet another controversy when she made an apologetic video. She apologised to Pant in a video interview message that went viral on social media. However, the actress then denied any such rumours, claiming that they were false and that her message was intended for her fans rather than the batsman.