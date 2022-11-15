Aamir Khan recently made a rare public appearance, one of his first following the box office debacle of his most recent film, Laal Singh Chaddha, and said that he intended to take a break from acting “for the first time in his career.”

It is notable here that Laal Singh Chaddha was Aamir Khan’s first movie in over 3 years, after his last flop movie Thugs of Hindostan.

Khan has declared that he’ll produce his next movie named ‘Champions’. Aamir Khan said at a Delhi event that he was slated to shoot Champions following Laal Singh Chaddha but instead opted to take a break from acting in films. Aamir Khan Productions, Sony Pictures International Productions India, and 200 Not Out Productions will co-produce Champions.

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that and nothing else happens in my life. Which is why I decided to take a break. I want to be with my family. With my mom, with my kids. I feel like I have been working for 35 years and I feel I have been single-mindedly focused on my films and it is not fair for the people who are close to me,” Aamir Khan said.

#AamirKhan speaking about his upcoming film Champions and Laal Singh Chaddha at an event in Delhi pic.twitter.com/PzEkrKlHcD — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) November 14, 2022

“I am looking at the next year and a half in which I am not actually working as an actor and I will be working as a producer,” said the actor, who stated he wants to experience a different side of life.

Aamir was most recently seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ the Bollywood remake of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump.’ In addition to him, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, and Naga Chaitanya played key bits in the Advait Chandan-directed film, which was released in August of this year. Despite a big budget and promotion, the movie flopped very badly and was slammed by viewers and critics alike for being a shabby parody of the Tom Hanks classic.

Aamir Khan’s anti-India remarks in the past, his unfavourable and disparaging representation of Hindu Gods in his film PK, and his blatantly political pronouncements in the past contributed to the audience’s rejection.