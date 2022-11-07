On Saturday (November 5), popular Bangladeshi singer, Mainul Ahsan Noble stirred the hornet’s nest by abusing India with the choicest of expletives. The development came three days after Bangladesh lost out to India during the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup.

Following India’s victory on November 2, Bangladeshi cricket fans accused the ICC umpires of partisanship and deliberately overlooking the ‘fake fielding‘ by Virat Kohli.

Noble too joined his countrymen in questioning the integrity of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He wrote on his Facebook timeline, “ICC – Indian Cricket Council! F*ck you.”

Screengrab of the Facebook post by Noble

At the time of writing, the Facebook post had over 13,000 likes, 3,000 comments and 223 shares. The Bangladeshi singer, then, went a step ahead and compared India to ‘prostitutes’ and his ‘pubic hair.’

“Salar Randiya (referring to India as a prostitute), salar Jounokesh amar (comparing India with his pubic hair),” he wrote underneath his Facebook post. His derogatory comment drew over 2.6K reactions and 560 replies.

Screengrab of the comment by Mainul Ahsan Noble

Mainul Ahsan Noble and his controversies

It must be mentioned that Mainul was relatively unknown to the Bangladeshi music circuit until 2018. He shot to fame after participating in the Indian Bengali edition of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’.

He was the second runner-up in the show, which helped him amass a large fan following in India. Since then, the singer’s popularity soared rapidly and brought him the necessary recognition in his home country.

According to a 2019 report by The Daily Observer, Noble lived in different districts of both Bangladesh and West Bengal in India. In fact, he completed his 10th Std from Kolkata and moved to Dhaka only in 2014.

However, this did not stop the singer from hurling abuses at India and its countrymen, which made him famous. Noble had been at the epicentre of several controversies.

In May 2020, he was booked by the Tripura police for making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In August this year, he courted controversy for making objectionable remarks about Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore.

A legal notice was thus served to him by advocate Mithun Biswas of Chattogram court. It read, “Noble from his verified Facebook page ‘Noble Man’ made two Facebook posts on August 10 and 11 defaming Tagore using hateful and baseless comments which hurt the sentiments of common people.”



The notice added, “Noble has been asked to remove the Facebook posts and issue an apology to the public within seven days owing to his disrespectful act against Rabindranath.”