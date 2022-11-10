‘Keep a coffin ready’: Investigating officer in RSS’ Sreenivasan murder case, where all accused are from banned terror outfit PFI, receives death threats

A complaint has been filed at Palakkad-Town South Police Station by an investigation officer probing the murder case of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Swayamsevak, SK Sreenivasan. In his complaint, the officer alleged that he had been receiving threatening calls. He added that the caller said the probe caused trouble for them and the officer would face the consequences for the same. The officer said the caller told him to “keep a coffin ready”.

Notably, 34 accused have been arrested so far for the murder of Sreenivasan. All the accused belong to the banned Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). Reportedly, Sreenivasan was hacked to death on April 16, a day after a PFI leader Zubair was allegedly killed. Special investigation teams were formed to probe the two cases. ADGP Law and Order is heading both teams.

Murder of Sreenivasan

On April 16, SK Sreenivasan, a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, was hacked to death in broad daylight in Kerala’s Palakkad. He was a former Physical Education instructor of the RSS. Reports suggested he was murdered by a group of 5-6 assailants who arrived on three bikes. They hacked him to death inside his shop in the Melamuri area of Palakkad with sharp weapons.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers were armed with machetes and attacked him several times, inflicting multiple fatal injuries. According to Kerala police, he was murdered in retaliation for the alleged murder of PFI leader Zubair on April 15 2022.

Ban on PFI

PFI, along with its eight sister organisations, were banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 27 under UAPA for five years. In its notification, the MHA said, “The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect”.