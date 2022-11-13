On Saturday evening, two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were left injured after being shot by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag area. Meanwhile, a search for the assailants is underway in the neighbourhood. The incident occurred in Anantnag district’s Rakh Momin region.

#Terrorists fired upon & injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of #Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to hospital for treatment. Area being #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 12, 2022

Chhota Prasad and Govind have been identified as the workers targeted in the terrorist attack. Both hail from the Uttar Pradesh town of Kushinagar. Chhota Prasad, 30, was shot in the stomach, while Govind, was injured in the hip. Both have been sent to Government Medical College Anantnag for treatment, and their conditions have been reported to be stable.

The labourers were heading to the Rakh Momin area adjoining Bijbehara in the Anantnag district on Saturday night when terrorists opened fire on them from close range. Both labourers slumped to the ground after being hit by the bullets. The terrorists escaped, believing the labourers have been killed.

Hearing the gunshots, security forces patrolling the area arrived at the scene, and the injured were transferred to the Medical College Hospital in Anantnag with the assistance of locals. Dr Iqbal, the hospital’s medical superintendent, stated that both labourers’ conditions are stable.

It is notable that this is the second attack on migrant labourers in the Anantnag district in the last 10 days. Terrorists fired at two non-local labourers in the Dialgam region on November 3. They were identified as Bekuu Ram, a Bihar resident, and Tej Bahadur, a Nepal resident. The workers were employed in a private SAPS school in the Anantnag district’s Bondialgam sector.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, both victims were invited by terrorists to come out for some task, and when they arrived, militants shot at them using a pistol.

Targeted attacks on ‘non-locals’ continue in Kashmir

Fear has seized a large part of Kashmir’s ‘non-local’ workforce as targeted killings of non-locals in the valley have risen in recent months. On October 17, OpIndia reported how two poor non-Kashmiri people were killed in Kashmir by the terrorists. The first victim was identified as Arbind Kumar Sah from the Banka district of Bihar who used to sell Golgappa in Srinagar.

On October 5, Virendra Paswan, who hailed from Bhagalpur, Bihar, was shot dead in Kashmir by Islamic terrorists. Like Arvind, Virendra was also a street vendor who used to sell Golgappa.

Another victim was Sagir Ahmad (58) from the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, who was shot dead in Pulwama. Ahmad was a carpenter by profession, and he was working in Jammu and Kashmir for the past one and half years.

On October 17, two labourers were killed while a third one was critically injured in the Kulgam district in South Kashmir when Islamic terrorists barged inside a house and fired upon the labourers who were staying there. The incident took place in the Wanpoh area in Laram Gangipora in Kulgam.