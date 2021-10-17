In yet another terrorist attack on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir, two labourers were killed while a third one was critically injured in Kulgam district in South Kashmir. The incident took place in Wanpoh area in Laram Gangipora in Kulgam, where the terrorists entered a house where the workers from other states were staying and fired on them. Three persons from Bihar were hit in the attack, of which two have lost their lives.

🚨2 Killed person in Kulgam identified as, Joginder Reshi Dev & Raja Reshi Dev while 1 injured taken to the hospital identified as Chunchun Reshi Dev. All three are residents of Bihar.#Kashmir #Kulgam pic.twitter.com/7VrhUxW6Bw — OSINT Updates 🚨 (@OsintUpdates) October 17, 2021

The two deceased have been identified as Joginder Reshi Dev and Raja Reshi Dev, while the third victim Chunchun Reshi Dev has been admitted to GMC Anantnag for treatment after the attack. Chun Chun Reshi Das, son of Teju Das from Bihar, was injured in the back and arm, and his condition is stated to be stable, according to GMC Anantnag Medical Superintendent Dr Iqbal Sofi.

#Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon #NonLocal labourers at Wanpoh area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 02 non-locals were killed and 01 injured. Police & SFs cordoned off the area. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2021

Kashmir police have informed that police and security forces have cordoned off the area to catch the terrorists, and further details will follow.

Continuing with the targeted attack on non-locals in Kashmir, two persons from Bihar and UP were killed yesterday in Srinagar and Pulwama.