Mosque like domes from bus stop disappear overnight in Mysuru

Karnataka: Mosque-like domes disappear overnight from bus stop in Mysuru, after protest by BJP MP Pratap Simha and NHAI notice

Simha had said that the two domed structures built atop the bus station, which surround a larger central dome, resembled a mosque, Now the two domes have been removed, and only the central dome remain

OpIndia Staff
Two controversial domes built over a bus stop in Mysuru, Karnataka, disappeared overnight on Sunday. After BJP MP Pratap Simha warned to take immediate action if the domes were not taken down, the structures were removed. Simha had declared that the two domed structures built atop the bus station, which surround a larger central dome, resembled mosques and had set a deadline for removing them.

Now the two smaller domes have been removed, and only the bigger dome at the centre remains. After the domes disappeared from the bus stop, Pratam Simha took to Twitter and wrote, “If there is a big dome in the middle and two smaller domes next to each other, it is a mosque. Thanks to the District Collector who asked for time and kept his word and to Ramdas ji who understood the reality and bowed to the referendum.”

Earlier on 15 November, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) served a notice on the Mysore city corporation, requesting that the dome-structured bus shelter in Karnataka’s Mysore be removed. The NHAI allowed the local council one week to remove the structures.

In a letter to MCC and Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) dated November 15, the NHAI project director stated, “Since it has developed communal issues as per the National Highway Administration Act this may be treated as notice otherwise as per the Highway Administration Act 2003, action will be initiated.”

Since Simha threatened to demolish the dome-like structure outside JSS College on Ooty Road on Monday, the bus stop has been a source of friction between Simha, the Mysuru-Kodagu MP, and BJP MLA S A Ramdas. According to Ramdas, the bus stop was not built following religious lines but was modelled after the Mysuru Palace and is situated in the Krishnaraja Vishan Sabha constituency, which is one of his electoral boundaries.

On Thursday, Simha stuck to his stance while MLA Ramdas said he was being singled out and pressured into quitting the party. He continued by saying that he had apprised Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister, on the matter. Ramdas held a meeting with CM Bommai, according to CM Bommai, who also said he had asked an expert committee to look into the situation.

