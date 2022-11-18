Punjabi singer Babbu Maan on Thursday received a death threat over a phone call from the Bambiha gangster group. Police have tightened security outside Babbu Maan’s residences in Mohali.

As per the intelligence inputs received by the Punjab Police, the Bambiha gang is planning to use people with no criminal record especially minor boys in their plot to kill singer Babbu Maan. Maan has lodged a complaint.

The security arrangements for the singer have been tightened.

Famous Punjabi singer Babbu Maan’s Security beefed up after getting intelligence report of suspicion of plotting attack by Bambiha gang. pic.twitter.com/VfsWlZdjig — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 17, 2022

A police official has told that previously, 4 police officers were deployed for his security, but now 16 officers have been deployed for the singer’s protection.

In a recent stage show of the singer in Mohali’s Kubaheri village, over 300 police personnel were deployed.

Another controversy involving Mankirt Aulakh arose when he shared an old video of himself performing a show in Ropar Jail. Singer described gangster Lawrence as a close ally in the 7-year-old post.

Mankirt Aulakh is now being accused by the Bambiha Gang of being involved in the plot to murder Sidhu Moosewala. However, the singer denied all of these allegations, calling them baseless.

This comes months after Punjabi rap singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in the board daylight in May by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The firing continued for about 10 minutes, with unknown gunmen firing approximately 30 bullets. Shortly after the murder, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, calling it an act of retaliation for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Mohali.

The 47-year-old Babbu Maan had expressed grief over Sidhu Moosewala’s death and also demanded the state government to take strict action against the killers.

Alvida chote Veer pic.twitter.com/wv7zp0VtXs — Babbu Maan (@BabbuMaan) May 29, 2022

