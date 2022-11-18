Friday, November 18, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPunjabi singer Babbu Maan receives death threat from Bambiha gang, security tightened after threat...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Punjabi singer Babbu Maan receives death threat from Bambiha gang, security tightened after threat call

The 47-year-old Babbu Maan had expressed grief over Sidhu Moosewala's death and also demanded the state government to take strict action against the killers.

OpIndia Staff
Punjabi singer Babbu Maan receives death threat from Bambiha gang, security ramped up after threat call
Image: TimesNow
9

Punjabi singer Babbu Maan on Thursday received a death threat over a phone call from the Bambiha gangster group. Police have tightened security outside Babbu Maan’s residences in Mohali. 

As per the intelligence inputs received by the Punjab Police, the Bambiha gang is planning to use people with no criminal record especially minor boys in their plot to kill singer Babbu Maan. Maan has lodged a complaint.

The security arrangements for the singer have been tightened.

A police official has told that previously, 4 police officers were deployed for his security, but now 16 officers have been deployed for the singer’s protection. 

In a recent stage show of the singer in Mohali’s Kubaheri village, over 300 police personnel were deployed.

Another controversy involving Mankirt Aulakh arose when he shared an old video of himself performing a show in Ropar Jail. Singer described gangster Lawrence as a close ally in the 7-year-old post.

Mankirt Aulakh is now being accused by the Bambiha Gang of being involved in the plot to murder Sidhu Moosewala. However, the singer denied all of these allegations, calling them baseless.

This comes months after Punjabi rap singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in the board daylight in May by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The firing continued for about 10 minutes, with unknown gunmen firing approximately 30 bullets. Shortly after the murder, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, calling it an act of retaliation for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Mohali.

The 47-year-old Babbu Maan had expressed grief over Sidhu Moosewala’s death and also demanded the state government to take strict action against the killers.

Notably, on May 29, controversial singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead. Multiple rounds were fired at his vehicle in Mansa district, Punjab. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder, alleging that Moosewala was involved in the murder of one of their gang member, but Police did not take any action against him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBabbu Maan singer, Punjab law and order, Security Moosewala
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Islamic cult leader Adnan Oktar of Turkey sentenced to 8,658 years in prison: Surrounded by scantily clad women he called ‘kittens’, child abuse and...

OpIndia Staff -

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes 5th letter, says ‘AAP leaders demanded kickbacks for supply of tablets in 2016 for Delhi School Model’

OpIndia Staff -

Jammu Kashmir: Turkey-based Pakistan-funded terrorist Mukhtar Baba found to be the mastermind behind terror threats to journalists

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi LG VK Saxena directs CM Kejriwal to fire Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission VC Jasmine Shah for misusing office for political purpose

OpIndia Staff -

Case registered against Rahul Gandhi for derogatory claims against Veer Savarkar, complaints filed, including one by Ranjit Savarkar: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

Elon Musk gives ultimatum to Twitter employees to work hard, hundreds quit: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Kamal Nath cuts a temple-shaped cake with image of Lord Hanuman and a saffron flag on his birthday, Foundation that brought the cake apologises

OpIndia Staff -

Centre files a review petition challenging the Supreme Court order to release Rajiv Gandhi’s killers

OpIndia Staff -

Shraddha murder case: Delhi Court gives clearance for Narco test on Aftab Amin; 100 lawyers protest outside the court demanding death penalty

OpIndia Staff -

Self-proclaimed saint Shraddhanand, serving life term without parole for killing his wife, pleads for his release like Rajiv Gandhi’s killers

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
598,946FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com