On Friday 4th November 2022, 83-year-old RN Kulkarni – a retired assistant director of the central intelligence bureau – died after being hit by a car in the Manasa Gangotri area of Mysuru. He was hit by the car at around 5:30 pm when he was going for an evening walk. While it was initially thought to be a case of hit and run case, the investigations after his death have now revealed that he was deliberately crushed by an unidentified car.

CCTV footage from a nearby camera has shown how he was walking by the roadside and how the car turned towards him with the sole purpose of hitting the veteran ex-officer and running away as he fell down. Kulkarni was thrown into the air by the speeding car before hitting the ground. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries later. The following video of the incident contains graphic images, viewer discretion is advised.

At first, it was thought to be a hit-and-run event, however CCTV evidence retrieved from the area around the scene reveals that a car intentionally ran him over. The visuals also show that the car didn’t have its number plate. The police are now investigating this as a case of pre-planned murder and not just a hit-and-run case. So far, the reason for the murder is not clear. A case has been registered at the Jayalakshmi police station in this regard. It is notable that RK Kulkarni retired from the services in 2000.

Mysuru’s police commissioner Chandragupta said, “We got preliminary information that an accident took place on November 4 at 5.30 pm at Manasa Gangotri where an 83-year-old person was killed after being hit by a car.”

He added, “When we investigated it thoroughly we arrived at the conclusion that it was not an accident but a murder, and accordingly, we started our investigation. Three investigation teams led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Narasimharaja jurisdiction have been constituted. We got suspicious after we found that there were no number plates on the vehicle. There are some leads that we cannot disclose now.”

RN Kulkarni penned a book exposing Jihad

RN Kulkarni authored three books after his retirement. One of them ‘…and yet God smiles’ is a fiction narrating the tale of a family over its five generations. His other two books, however, were more discussed than this one. He wrote a book titled ‘Sin of National Conscience’ in which he went on to describe a sizzling account of intelligence operations.

His third book is titled ‘Facets of Terrorism in India’. This book was launched in 2019 at the hands of Nirmala Sitharaman who was then Defence Minister. In the book launch ceremony, she said, “There are two types of terrorism in the country today — one is the Red Corridor and another Jihadi Terrorism. Both these types have taken deep roots here and if it has to be uprooted, then every citizen in the country must join hands with the Central Government.”

The book emphasizes the fact that the Islamic rule and its expansion by Muslims in India centered around the doctrine called Jihad fi Sabilillah – Jihad in the way of Allah. RN Kulkarni explained in this book how India experienced the Jihad throughout the Islamic Rule over 1000 years.

The blurb of the book reads, “The people of India are distortedly called Hindus due to historic reasons and by the invaders. It got stuck hard, through the ages. This caused a disconnect with their roots and hence they suffer from an identity crisis. Among the many invaders, it is only the Muslims who made India their home, through the process of religious turbulence. Hindus tried to co-exist with them sadly without ever trying to know either their religion or political thought of Islam. The creation of Pakistan in 1947 again set in motion the Jihad. Pakistan even now continues to be the epicenter of Jihad, where Kashmir is its live and brutal battlefield. This, the Western world and media have described it as Islamic terrorism.”