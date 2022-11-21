Monday, November 21, 2022
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Political commentator Kishore K Swamy arrested over critical tweets against CM MK Stalin

Kishore was detained reportedly for his tweets critical of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin made in light of abject monsoon preparedness of the state.

OpIndia Staff
Tamil Nadu: Political critic & activist Kishore Swamy arrested
Kishore K Swamy. (Image: India Today)
4

Kishore K Swamy, an activist, was detained in the early hours of Monday (21 November 2022). According to a Zee Media report, Kishore was detained for his tweets critical of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin made in light of monsoon preparedness.

According to reports, the Chennai Police’s Cyber Crime unit filed a complaint and summoned Kishore. Kishore reportedly applied for anticipatory relief from the Chennai Principal Sessions Court, anticipating arrest. The court denied Kishore’s anticipatory bail request, arguing that granting release to someone who has been summoned but has not appeared would set a negative standard.

Swamy was reportedly arrested from Pondicherry this morning. Kishore K Sami has reportedly been charged in seven separate cases for making social media comments. Swamy runs the Twitter handle @Sansbarrier and has a following of 98.1 thousand.

Notably, Kishore asserted two days ago, on November 19, 2022, that a “journalist gang” led by The News Minute journalist Shabbir Ahmed was actively trying to get him arrested. 

In a tweet, he stated, “Crime beat journalist gang led by shabir is lobbying and working overtime to somehow get me arrested. Karthigai selvan and gunasekaran are the chief pimps facilitating . But truth will prevail and triumph. Dmk should understand , don’t allow brokers to use you as a shield.”

Swamy was arrested in 2021 concerning ‘defamatory’ posts against DMK leaders

This is the second time Kishore K Swamy has been jailed since the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) came to power. Previously, on June 14, 2021, Kishore K Swamy was arrested for allegedly ‘defaming’ DMK leaders MK Stalin, Karunanidhi, and Annadurai.

In his complaint dated June 10, 2021, DMK IT Wing coordinator Ravichandran accused Swamy of attempting to incite communal hatred and riots by disseminating allegedly defamatory comments about former Chief Ministers and DMK senior leaders CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, as well as current Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Swamy turned to Twitter in May 2022 to reveal the treatment he received in jail at the behest of several DMK-friendly journalists. Kishore Swamy stated that Sun TV senior journalist M Gunasekaran phoned the cops and insisted on keeping him in isolation and nude in jail. He further mentioned how journalist Karthigaichelvan, the managing director of Tamil news station Puthiya Thalaimurai TV, instructed officers to serve him meat while he was imprisoned.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

