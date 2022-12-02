Friday, December 2, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAhead of MCD polls, anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler campaigns for the Congress party
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Ahead of MCD polls, anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler campaigns for the Congress party

The development has angered members of the Sikh community, who reside in large numbers in the National Capital. It must be mentioned that the MCD polls are scheduled for December 4, 2022.

OpIndia Staff
MCD polls: Anti-Sikh 'rioter' Jagdish Tytler campaigns for Congress
Screengrab of the viral video, image via Twitter/ Times Now
4

The Congress party has yet again courted controversy for allowing the 1984 anti-Sikh riot accused Jagdish Tytler to campaign for it in the run-up to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

In a video shared by Times Now, Tytler was seen campaigning for the grand old party. Given that over 3000 Sikhs were massacred in Delhi during the 1984 riots, the decision of the Congress party to entertain him has rubbed salt in the wounds of the families of the deceased.

The development has angered members of the Sikh community, who reside in large numbers in the National Capital. It must be mentioned that the MCD polls are scheduled for December 4, 2022.

While speaking about the development, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa remarked, “Congres is a party of killers. And the Gandhi family openly supports such killers. And the most shameful thing occurred yesterday when they made Jagdish Tytler address a public rally.”

“Congress is sending a clear message that if people don’t vote for it, then, it will bring in people like Tytler and orchestrate mass killings. This is clearly an attempt at intimidation. We are not afraid of those people, who killed us with impunity with the support of the government.”

He requested the Election Commission (EC) to take cognisance of the matter and asked the voters to abstain from supporting the Congress party, which endorses criminals such as Jagdish Tytler.

Last month, the Congress party released the list of 40 members for the Pradesh Election Committee for Delhi Municipal Corporation Polls (MCD), and the name of 1984 anti-Sikh Riots accused Jagdish Tytler was included in the list.

Who is Jagdish Tytler

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots erupted in the aftermath of the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and culminated in the horrific killings of over 2800 people, according to government data.

Congress leaders Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler were accused of a direct role in instigating the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India. Jagdish Tytler was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1991 and later served as the Union Minister of State for Surface Transport.

He was only dropped in 2009 by Congress due to the controversy over his actions in the 1984 riots. The CBI gave a clean chit to Tytler during the second term of the UPA government. However, the closure report was rejected by a Sessions Court, and an investigation into his role was requested.

Despite public calls to cut relations with Tytler, Congress has frequently accommodated him on public platforms. In January 2019, Congress was criticised for granting Tytler a front-row seat during the ceremony of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit taking over as Delhi Congress chief on January 16, 2019.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJagdish Tytler congress, congress leader, MCD polls delhi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

As Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind moves Supreme Court for SC status to converted Muslims, here is why BJP should be careful about their Pasmanda outreach

Nupur J Sharma -
With Pasmanda Muslims forming 70-80% of the Muslims, the BJP furthering this trope becomes particularly dangerous. They are essentially insinuating then, that most Muslims today converted to Islam because of the discrimination they faced when they were Hindus and that they are still in bad economic and social conditions because of their identity when they were Hindus.
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Six professors in Indore law college taken off duty for allegedly promoting love jihad and religious fundamentalism

OpIndia Staff -
The ABVP has said that the professors have created different messaging groups of students which are used to spread hate messages.

14-year-old Hindu girl abducted by tuition teacher Mohammad Aamir in Bihar’s Begusarai recovered from Tamil Nadu: All we know so far

5 inmates coerced to give services to Satyendar Jain, were threatened with torture: How Inquiry Committee exposes Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia

Such incident will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all: Varsity’s Registrar issues statement on anti-Brahmin graffiti row

Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca, Muslims call him a ‘sinner’ for keeping idols in his house, being married to a Hindu

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
604,008FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com