Three Congress leaders beat even Arvind Kejriwal in u-turns, come back to Congress hours after joining AAP

The world is round for the former vice president of the Delhi Congress, Ali Mehdi as he announced his return to his home party just hours after joining the Aam Aadmi Party.

The announcement came through a video posted by Mehdi on Twitter in which he was seen “apologising” for his “mistake”. “I don’t need a post. I will be a worker for the Congress party. I will stay as a worker for Rahul Gandhi. I have done/ committed a huge mistake. I fold my hands and apologise for my mistake to Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi, all the people and Congress Party. I was a part of the Congress party and will always be. The Congress party is in my heart. My father has been a part of Congress for the last 40 years. I apologise for my mistake,” Mehdi said in a video on Twitter.

He also said that the same would be done by Councilor Sabila Begum’s husband and Congress leader Khushnood Khan.

Earlier on November 9, Councilor Sabila Begum’s husband and Congress leader Khushnood Khan met Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi. “He was taken and photographed in AAP. He realized that an attempt was made to use him. He was, is and will remain in Congress,” said Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi.

The development came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday ended the high-stakes Delhi Municipal Corporation elections by winning 134 of the total 250 wards of the city.

AAP won the battle for control over the MCD uprooting 15-year rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP won 134 wards while BJP came second with 104 wards. Congress managed to get 9 wards while three wards were bagged by Independents.

“Thanks to the people of Delhi for this grand victory and many congratulations to all. Now all of us together have to make Delhi clean and beautiful,” tweeted AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Today, honesty and work defeated the world’s biggest party which was ruling MCD for 15 years. The people of Delhi have given us a big responsibility to make Delhi clean and beautiful under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. Let us all work together to make Delhi the best city in the country.”

“Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD. By defeating the world’s biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made a staunch honest and working Arvind Kejriwal win. For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility,” added Sisodia.

Way earlier than the final results were declared, celebrations started at the Aam Aadmi Party office in the national capital after the trends showed that the party is set to take over the MCD from the BJP.

The party workers gathered in front of the office and rejoiced, danced and chanted slogans praising party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In a fiercely fought battle, the BJP began the day by leading in the initial trends for nearly one and a half hours initially, however, the trends started shifting as the AAP gained the lead and maintained thereafter until the final results were declared.

The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray. However, the low voter turnout did not prove to be an indicator of pro-incumbency.

This was the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations – NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.

