Amit Schandillia, a columnist with Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint and an author published by Harper Collins Publishers India, dehumanised PM Modi and his ailing mother after he visited the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad earlier this week.

On Wednesday, PM Modi paid a visit to his ailing mother, who was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day after she suffered health complications.

A day later, Schandillia, a columnist with ThePrint, an online portal infamous for platforming tendentious personalities and carrying out hit jobs against PM Modi and the BJP, posted a tweet dehumanising the Prime Minister and his mother.

“He who can sell his dying mother, can sell anything,” tweeted Schandillia, in an apparent reference to media reports on PM Modi’s visit to his ailing mother.

Source: Twitter

Schandillia’s insinuation reflects the contempt the ‘liberal’ class has for PM Modi and his mother, whose meetings are often used by the Left as accessories to reinforce their anti-Modi agenda. A son’s visit to his unwell mother should not have been a cause of concern, but not for propagandists like the Harper Collins author, who had no qualms in characterising PM Modi’s meet with his ailing mother as a political gimmick, which turned out to be their last meeting.

Unfortunately on Friday morning, Heeraben Modi, PM Modi’s mother, passed away. She was 100 at the time of her death. PM Modi took to social media to pen a heartfelt note to pay tributes to her mother after her death.

Islamists, leftists, and Congress trolls celebrate the death of PM Modi’s mother Heeraben

And soon after her death, a raft of Islamists, leftists, and Congress supporters echoed sentiments reflected in Amit Schandillia’s tweet posted a day earlier. A bunch of depraved social media users rejoiced at the death of PM Modi’s mother, with some of them abusing her for giving birth to the Prime Minister.

If that was not enough, some Congress supporters even brazened out the hate directed at PM Modi and his deceased mother, drawing parallels to the criticism directed at former PMs of the country, namely, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru. But they overlook a basic fact: Heeraben Modi was a private citizen, while the three former PMs were public figures accountable to the public.

While liberals go gaga over Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Sonia Gandhi or the latter’s participation in Congress party’s boondoggle ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, PM Modi and his mother are not only degraded and dehumanised but also deprived of the respect that a pious relationship like the one shared by a mother and her children warrant.

For his detractors, attacking PM Modi and everyone associated with him is fair game—subject to mockery and ridicule regardless of the gravity of the situation. This perverse mentality is what drove Amit Schandillia to deprive Heeraben Modi and her son PM Modi of their mother-son relationship and attack the two over their meeting on Wednesday.

Amit Schandillia uses the language of Pulwama terrorist

As it turns out, Amit Schandillia also does not feel any compunction in using the same language as used by the Pulwama terrorist, who killed 40 CRPF soldiers after ramming an explosive-laden car in the CRPF cavalcade in February 2019.

Source: Twitter

Pulwama terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar referred to Hindus as ‘cow urine drinkers’ while justifying killing Hindus in the video released after the attack. Schandillia, however, feels no hesitancy in using the same language as Dar, remorselessly using ‘gaumutra’ jibes on Twitter, even though Islamists and terrorists routinely cite it to dehumanise Hindus and justify attacks against them.