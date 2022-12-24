Amid the ongoing controversy over the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the upcoming movie Pathaan, it is learned that the producer of the movie Yash Raj Films is left with very little option but to either change the color of the bikini worn by the Actress Dipika Padukon in the song or delete the song in its entirety from the movie.

According to the reports, a close friend of producer Aditya Chopra revealed that the unit can’t afford to take any risks at present and that they might completely delete the song from the movie. “They are likely to remove the song completely as it has already been given ample coverage before release,” he said.

He also added that the producer Aditya Chopra was not in the position to take any risk with the movie’s release, especially after his earlier two films Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed to perform well at the box office.

The controversy around Shah Rukh Khan’s recent movie ‘Pathaan’ sparked after BJP leader Narottam Mishra from Madhya Pradesh objected to the movie song named ‘Besharam Rang’ and said that the song had hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. The state Home Minister said that the way the colors saffron and green have been used in the costumes used in the song is objectionable.

“I advise the makers of the film to fix the objectionable parts of the song. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had stood in support of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ at JNU. Her mentality was exposed. I believe the song’s title ‘Besharam Rang’ is also objectionable. Changes need to be made, failing which we will take a call on whether the film should be screened in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Also, the Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board objected to the song claiming that the song and the movie have hurt the religious sentiments of the Islamic community.

Pathaan is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand, based on Shridhar Raghavan’s script and Anand’s plot. It is the fourth part in the YRF Spy Universe, produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Pathaan is scheduled to be released in India on January 25, 2023, over the Indian Republic Day weekend, alongside dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.