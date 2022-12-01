Thursday, December 1, 2022
No more Twitter vs Apple: Elon Musk says Tim Cook had never considered removing Twitter from the Apple store, posts video of HQ visit

While thanking Apple’s CEO Tim Cook for showing him around the HQ, Musk said they had a good conversation and resolved the misunderstanding about possibly removing Twitter from the App Store.

OpIndia Staff
Elon Musk
Elon Musk met Tim Cook to resolve issues at Apple HQ. (Image: Forbes)
On November 30 (local time), billionaire and Twitter’s new chief Elon Musk said in a tweet that the issue between Apple and Twitter had been resolved. He published a video of his visit to Apple headquarters. While thanking Apple’s CEO Tim Cook for showing him around the HQ, Musk said they had a good conversation and resolved the misunderstanding about possibly removing Twitter from the App Store.

Elon Musk added that Tim Cook told him Apple never considered taking any such step.

He said, “Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

The feud between Twitter and Apple

On November 28, Musk lashed out at Apple for the App Store policies and tax rules. Musk accused the iPhone maker of blocking ads on Twitter without specifying why. Furthermore, Musk added that the company was pressuring Twitter over demands related to content moderation. He asked Apple if the company was against “free speech” in America. He tagged Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, and asked what was happening. Though Musk said the reason behind the alleged steps being taken by Apple was unknown, his tweets pointed toward the social media platform’s new moderation policy leaning towards “safeguarding free speech” could be the reason behind it.

Musk also targeted Apple for the hefty fees they charge for in-app purchases. In a tweet, Musk said, “Did you know Apple puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store.” Notably, Twitter is working on a worldwide rollout of Twitter subscriptions at $8. Apple would take a 30 per cent cut from all such subscriptions every month.

No official statement from Apple has been issued so far in the matter.

