Indian blockbuster movie ‘RRR’ continues its impressive run on foreign frontiers as it earned two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Award 2023.

S S Rajamouli’s period action film “RRR” was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the best picture non-English language category. The second nomination has been for the RRR song “Naatu Naatu” in the Best Original Song – Motion Picture category.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture – Non-English Language



✨ All Quiet on the Western Front

✨ Argentina, 1985

✨ Close

✨ Decision to Leave

✨ RRR

“RRR” is competing with All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close and Decision to Leave in the best picture non-English language category. In the Best Original Song category, RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” is up against “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and “Lift Me” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

RRR’s relentless march started ever since it hit the theatres, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies in the country’s movie industry. More recently, its ascension could be credited to its extraordinary success in the West, thanks to the gripping plot and intriguing screenplay. Several notable Hollywood actors and moviemakers have heaped praises on the film, adding to the legendary rise of the movie.

The film has racked up several international awards, including Rajamouli’s Best Director award from the New York Film Critics Circle. The film also won the Saturn award in the Best International Film category. The National Board of Review awarded RRR as one of its ten best films of the year. It also earned the second position in the Best Picture category at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022.

Set in the 1920s, RRR is an epic drama action film that revolves around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem(Rama Rao), their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. The plot explores the unrecorded period in their lives when both revolutionaries chose to join hands to take on the might of the tyrannical British rule.