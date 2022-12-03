Ahead of phase two of the Gujarat polls, a video has gone viral wherein some women dancers can be seen performing on the stage with a poster of Congress Borsad candidate Parmar Rajendrasinh in the background. Reportedly, the dancers were hired by Congress MLA Parmar Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh for his election campaign.

Congress party landed itself in a massive controversy ahead of the second phase election. Rajendra Parmar who is a sitting MLA of the Congress from Borsad hired multiple dancers for his campaigning. The videos of the event went viral on social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/kBlkWerWUo — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 3, 2022

Parmar Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh is a sitting MLA of Congress from Borsad, a seat the party has been winning since 1967. He is also the vice chairman of Amul.

In the video of the event that is being widely shared on social media platforms, female dancers are seen enthralling the ‘audience’ by dancing to Gujarati songs. Congress flags along with posters are visible on the stage and a person is also seen showering cash on the dancers. Dozens of people are in attendance.

The event was reportedly organised for Rajendrasinh Parmar’s campaigning ahead of the second phase of voting on December 5.

Nothing obscene in the dances, says the Congress MLA

Responding to the controversy over the dancers in the election campaign, Dhirsinh said that no obscene act took place during the election campaign, and it was just dance performances. When an ABP Asmita asked him about ‘obscene video’, he said that there is no obscene video. He also distanced himself from the program, saying that he has no idea what program the local supporters had organised for his election campaign.

The MLA agreed that it was his election campaign when the reporter mentioned that the stage was filled with his posters and Congress flags, but said that when he went there to address the meeting, there was no dancer. He said that the local workers might have organised a dance and music program after the meeting in the night for entertainment, and he was not aware of it.

However, Parmar Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh also added that many other parties bring film stars etc for election campaigns, and this is the first time such a thing took place in his meeting. He claimed that he came to know about it in the next morning only, and said that he will call his workers to know why this happened.

AAP worker in Gujarat bribes members of Koli community to vote in party’s favours

Recently reports emerged on how an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker had attempted to entice voters with money in Gujarat’s Gariadhar assembly constituency in the Bhavnagar district.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Deepak Khunte. He gave ₹3 lakh rupees to 8 members of the Koli community in exchange for voting for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Deepak had tasked the 8 men to convince his community to vote en masse for the AAP, which is desperately trying to make in-roads in Gujarat.

The second round of the Gujarat Assembly elections is slated for December 5, with voting for 93 of the 182 assembly seats. The first phase of voting covered 89 seats, with an overall voter turnout of 63.14 per cent. Votes will be counted on December 8.