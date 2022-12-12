On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Police detained five Bangladeshi individuals of one family who were staying as Indian nationals in Kanpur city of the state. The accused were issued a letter purportedly signed by jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki which authorized them as Indian nationals.

According to the reports, the Police seized fake identity cards including passports and Aadhaar cards from the arrested individuals and also recovered foreign currency from them. The detention comes only 48 hours after cops filed a charge sheet against Solanki in relation to an arson case in the district’s Jajmau sector. The accused have been identified as Rizwan Mohammad (53), Khalid Majid (79), Hina Khalid (45), Rukhsar Rizwan (21), and Rizwan’s 17-year-old son.

We have seized more than 2 passports & foreign currency. We have also recovered Indian currency more than the prescribed limit. We have registered a case, probe is underway: Joint CP Anand Prakash Tiwari, Kanpur — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 11, 2022

Kanpur Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari confirmed the incident and said that the officers recovered multiple passports, Indian and Bangladeshi ones from the possession of the accused. “We also recovered three fake Aadhaar cards and forged documents which helped them prove themselves as Indian nationals. We have also found a letter purportedly signed by MLA Irfan Solanki, in which he has said that they are Indian nationals,” the Police said.

MLA Irfan Solanki is in jail for setting fire to a woman’s house to occupy her property.

The Police further said that the officers recovered a corporator’s certified paper, a Khulna resident in Bangladesh but not a native of India. “We have seized two letters from the accused where Solanki has purportedly certified that he (Solanki) knows them personally and that the accused are Indian nationals. We will probe the signatures on the letters,” Tiwari stated adding that a case at Moolganj police station has been filed.

Reports mention that Rs 14.56 lakh in Indian currency, USD 1,000, some jewelry, 13 passports, and 5 fake Aadhaar cards have been recovered by the Kanpur Police. According to the police, accused Rizwan Mohammed married an Indian-origin woman named Hina, who was also detained on Sunday.

Additional CP Anand Prakash Tiwari also confirmed that SP MLA Solanki and SP councilor Mannu Rehman helped the accused in attaining the residence proof certificates which proved them as Indian Nationals. “The Police lodged a case against the accused and they will be produced in the court soon,” Tiwari said.