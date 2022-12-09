The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested wanted accused Bikramjit Singh after his extradition from Austria.

Bikramjit Singh, who is also known by different aliases like Bikkar Panjwar and Bikkar Baba, had formed a terror gang to carry out terror attacks in Punjab, along with his close associates. The NIA said, “Bikramjit Singh was arrested after his extradition by the competent authority of Linz, Austria in coordination with Interpol authorities.”

Bikramjit had allegedly formed a terror gang to carry out terror attacks in Punjab, along with with his close associates. He was absconding in the NIA case filed against him in 2019. The NIA had sent a team to Austria to bring him back to India.

On the strength of the non-bailable warrants issued by the NIA Special Court, Mohali and subsequent the Red Corner Notice, absconding accused Bikramjit Singh was detained in Linz, Austria on March 22, 2021.

“After completion of legal proceedings, Linz Regional Court, Australia extradited the arrested accused Bikramjit Singh,” the NIA said in a statement.

Investigations had revealed that Bikramjit Singh not only instigated the co-accused and others to commit terrorist acts but also conducted training for fabricating Improvised Explosive Devices and using them. “During various processions and agitations, Bikramjit Singh carried bombs and instigated other participants to attack government agencies to strike terror in the population at large,” said the NIA.

The anti-terror agency further said that Bikramjit Singh was the key conspirator in the conspiracy to target Dera Muradpura.

