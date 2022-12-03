On Saturday, December 3, gangster Raju Theth was shot dead in broad daylight near his house in Udyog Nagar in Rajasthan’s Sikar by unknown attackers. Theth was shot dead in Udyog Nagar area of Sikar near his residence by unidentified miscreants.

Hours after the murder, Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post. Godara claimed that it was to avenge the killings of his brothers Anand Pal and Balbir Banuda.

Screengrab of the Facebook post by Rohit Godara (Image via Dainik Bhaskar)

“I, Rohit Godara (Lawrence Bishnoi Gang), take responsibility for the murder of Raju Theth. He was involved in the murder of our big brothers Anand Pal Ji and Balbir Ji. We took revenge by killing him. Whereas our other enemies are concerned, we will meet them soon,” Rohit Godara wrote in the Facebook post.

The incident’s video has been widely shared on social media. In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that a man in blue clothes (Raju Theth) is standing at the gate of a house and talking to two people, soon after a tractor stops there blocking the view. Suddenly, one of the two men opened fire at Raju Theth, and then others also fired 50-60 shots at the gangster and flee the spot.

Gang war in Sikar, Rajasthan.

Gangster Raju Theth shot dead.

Earlier Raju Theth had enmity with the Anandpal gang, according to sources currently Anandpal gang and Bishnoi gang were together.

Sikar police is investigating the matter.

Rohit Godara, who has claimed responsibility for the incident, currently runs the Azerbaijan-based crime syndicate, Lawrence and Goldie. In India, he is a wanted criminal. SP Sikar Kunwar Rashtrapati stated that four people were involved in Gangster Raju Theth’s murder, and that police are investigating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s claim of responsibility for the murder.

Reportedly, the victim Raju Theth had an ongoing rivalry with Anandpal gang, and Anandpal gang and Lawrence Bishnoi gang were working together. The attackers reportedly had planned to kill Raju Theth for ten years. Raju Theth once assaulted Anandpal in jail; Anandpal survived, but one person was killed.

Following Anandpal’s death, his girlfriend Anuradha joined forces with Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi. Anuradha was recently arrested by the NIA. Lawrence and the Kala Jathedi gang are suspected of murdering Raju Theth together.