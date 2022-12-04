Sunday, December 4, 2022
Watch: Punjab Congress councillor quits the party on stage ahead of local body polls, chants ‘jo Ram ko laaye hai, hum unko laayenge’

Congress Councillor resigned from Party
Congress Councillor from Ludhiana resigned from Party during religious event (Image: SS from viral video)
On December 3, Congress Councillor from Ludhiana Rashi Aggarwal announced her resignation from the party and echoed the sentiments to support Bharatiya Janata Party. Rashi announced after attending a religious event (Bhajan Sandhya) at Durga Mata Mandir, near Jagraun Bridge, Ludhiana. Famous devotional singer Kanhiya Mittal of ‘Jo Ram Ko Laye Hain, Hum Unko Layenge’ fame performed during the event.

In her statement on the stage, Rashi said, “I am working as a councillor from the Congress party. You [Kanhiya Mittal] have invoked my religious sentiments and nationalism. I am announcing from this stage that I am resigning from the Congress party right now.” Echoing the sentiments presented in the famous song by Kanhiya Mittal, she said, “Jo Ram Ko Laye Hain, Hum Unko Layenge’ (Those who brought Ram, we will bring them).”

Kanhiya Mittal expressed his gratitude and said, “I have seen a lot in life but never seen someone leaving a post in a fraction of a second.” Remembering former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Late Kalyan Singh he said, “Kalyan Singh Ji left his post for Bhagwan Ram. You will be blessed because you left your post, Bhagwan Ram. Today, when we talk about Ram Mandir, we remember Kalyan Singh Ji. We do have faith in Yogi Ji and Modi Ji but what Kalyan Singh Ji had done, what the Kothari brothers did, you have done today. I keep telling people that I do not sing for BJP but I sing for my Bhagwan Ram. I belong to only one party ‘Shyam Dal and Ram Dal’.”

Rashi was elected as a councillor in 2018. The municipal elections for Ludhiana are scheduled for 2023. No official announcement from BJP has been made on the matter. OpIndia tried to contact Kanhiya Mittal and Rashi Aggarwal and will update the story accordingly.

