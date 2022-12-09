A 19-year-old AC mechanic named Akhtar Mathar Hussain reportedly sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl in Taloja, Mumbai, inside a lift at a housing complex. The incident became apparent after the child returned home and began vomiting, making her parents suspicious of any untoward incident with her.

Maharashtra | After the girl reached her home, she started vomiting. After being asked by her mother, she revealed the incident & her parents along with neighbours gathered outside eventually nabbing the accused before he could escape, after victim girl identified him: SI, Taloja pic.twitter.com/Bdg96Qex7n — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

The accused was nabbed after the neighbours in the society got to know about the incident. According to Sub Inspector J Sonawane, Mohd Akhtar Mathar Hussain (19) sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl in Taloja, Raigad district. While the youngster was playing, he reportedly took her to a lift and assaulted her. Akhtar was visiting a nearby fla for work.

The police have informed that when the girl arrived at her house, she began vomiting. When her mother inquired, she narrated the events. The parents, along with neighbours, gathered outside and finally apprehended the accused before he could escape. The child reportedly identified the accused.

Further details in the case are awaited as of now. The report will be updated as soon as details of the incident emerge.