Friday, December 9, 2022
Maharashtra: AC mechanic Akhtar Hussain arrested for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl inside a lift

The police have informed that when the girl arrived at her house, she began vomiting. When her mother inquired, she narrated the events. The parents, along with neighbours, gathered outside and finally apprehended the accused before he could escape. The child reportedly identified the accused.

Maharashtra: AC mechanic Akhtar Hussain arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl
A 19-year-old AC mechanic named Akhtar Mathar Hussain reportedly sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl in Taloja, Mumbai, inside a lift at a housing complex. The incident became apparent after the child returned home and began vomiting, making her parents suspicious of any untoward incident with her.

The accused was nabbed after the neighbours in the society got to know about the incident. According to Sub Inspector J Sonawane, Mohd Akhtar Mathar Hussain (19) sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl in Taloja, Raigad district. While the youngster was playing, he reportedly took her to a lift and assaulted her. Akhtar was visiting a nearby fla for work.

Further details in the case are awaited as of now. The report will be updated as soon as details of the incident emerge.

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

