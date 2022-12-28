Wednesday, December 28, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Sushant was punched in his eye': Autopsy staffer says he didn't trust Uddhav govt,...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Sushant was punched in his eye’: Autopsy staffer says he didn’t trust Uddhav govt, ready to record his statement with probe agencies

Rupkumar Shah revealed there were injury marks on Sushant's eye and the body. He also claimed that Sushant's bones were broken. He added that he raised the issue with his seniors but was advised to focus on his work instead.

OpIndia Staff
Cooper Hospital employee's shocking claim about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi
22

Rupkumar Shah, a mortuary employee of Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, has made another shocking claim about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that there were injury marks on Sushant’s eye. It was as if Sushant Singh Rajput was punched several times.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His post-mortem was done at Cooper Hospital. Shah claimed he was present at the time of the post-mortem. He has also told that observing the body, it seemed that it was not suicide, but it was murder.

According to a report by India Today, Rupkumar Shah told that there were injury marks on Sushant’s eye and on the body. According to Shah, Sushant’s bones were also broken. Shah had tried to tell this to his seniors, but the seniors advised him to focus on his work. However, Shah no longer remembers who was leading the team that conducted Sushant’s post-mortem.

Asked why he did not make these things public in 2020, Shah, an employee of Cooper Hospital, said he did not trust the state government at that time. At that time, there was a Maha Vikas Aghadi government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra.

According to Shah, this is why he kept quiet. Now he is not worried about his safety. He wants Sushant Singh Rajput to get justice. For this, he is ready to record his statement in front of the investigating agency.

Earlier, Shah had told TV9 Marathi, “There is a lot of difference between murder and suicide. Immediately after seeing the body, it can be understood whether it is murder or suicide. There were marks on Sushant’s neck. It looked like murder. The body was punched, and there were injury marks on it. The man who commits suicide does not have punch marks on his face like it was on Sushant’s face.”

Actually, since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the role of Cooper Hospital has also been under question. The first question was raised at Cooper Hospital when it was revealed that Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had gone to the hospital mortuary. According to the report, Rhea stayed in the hospital for about 45 minutes. She also spent about 7 minutes in the mortuary.

As per the rule, only the family members of the deceased can go to the mortuary. In such a situation, the question was raised about how the hospital allowed her to go to the mortuary. The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission also issued a notice to Cooper Hospital. It is worth mentioning that Rhea’s role has been in question since Sushant’s death.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
609,827FollowersFollow
28,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com