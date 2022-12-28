Rupkumar Shah, a mortuary employee of Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, has made another shocking claim about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that there were injury marks on Sushant’s eye. It was as if Sushant Singh Rajput was punched several times.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His post-mortem was done at Cooper Hospital. Shah claimed he was present at the time of the post-mortem. He has also told that observing the body, it seemed that it was not suicide, but it was murder.

According to a report by India Today, Rupkumar Shah told that there were injury marks on Sushant’s eye and on the body. According to Shah, Sushant’s bones were also broken. Shah had tried to tell this to his seniors, but the seniors advised him to focus on his work. However, Shah no longer remembers who was leading the team that conducted Sushant’s post-mortem.

Asked why he did not make these things public in 2020, Shah, an employee of Cooper Hospital, said he did not trust the state government at that time. At that time, there was a Maha Vikas Aghadi government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra.

According to Shah, this is why he kept quiet. Now he is not worried about his safety. He wants Sushant Singh Rajput to get justice. For this, he is ready to record his statement in front of the investigating agency.

Earlier, Shah had told TV9 Marathi, “There is a lot of difference between murder and suicide. Immediately after seeing the body, it can be understood whether it is murder or suicide. There were marks on Sushant’s neck. It looked like murder. The body was punched, and there were injury marks on it. The man who commits suicide does not have punch marks on his face like it was on Sushant’s face.”

Actually, since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the role of Cooper Hospital has also been under question. The first question was raised at Cooper Hospital when it was revealed that Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had gone to the hospital mortuary. According to the report, Rhea stayed in the hospital for about 45 minutes. She also spent about 7 minutes in the mortuary.

As per the rule, only the family members of the deceased can go to the mortuary. In such a situation, the question was raised about how the hospital allowed her to go to the mortuary. The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission also issued a notice to Cooper Hospital. It is worth mentioning that Rhea’s role has been in question since Sushant’s death.