Saturday, January 21, 2023
Updated:

Persons injured in the Jammu twin blasts have been identified as Suhail Iqbal (35), Sushil Kumar (26), Vishav Pratap (25), Vinod Kumar (52), Arun Kumar, Amit Kumar (40) and Rajesh Kumar (35).

Six people suffered injuries due to twin explosions on Saturday morning in Narwal, Jammu.
Two explosions struck the Narwal area of Jammu city on Saturday in a 15-minute period resulting in at least seven injuries on Saturday. The first blast happened at around 10.45 am. An eyewitness named Jaswinder Singh informed that the initial explosion happened in a car that was being repaired at a shop.

It is suspected that high-intensity IEDs were used for the blasts, and the modus operandi seems to be that of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. The blast took place at a transport yard in the Narwal area of Jammu.

The first blast took place in a Mahindra Bolero sent to a workshop for repairs.

News agency ANI posted a video of one of the explosions, presumably the second one.

The area was cordoned off by the police after the blasts. A forensic team reached the site and collected samples for the investigation into the blast. A bomb disposal squad was also sent to check for any more bombs in the area.

According to Singh, chief of the Motor Spare Parts Association, the second explosion occurred fifteen minutes after the first one. It left the entire area covered in debris. He stated that the first detonation hurt five persons, while the second injured two more.

Additional director general of police for the Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, confirmed the incident. He said that six people were injured in the incident. However, according to hospital sources, seven patients were admitted with splinter wounds. All are stable at the moment.

According to reports, the injured persons have been identified as Suhail Iqbal (35), Sushil Kumar (26), Vishav Pratap (25), Vinod Kumar (52), Arun Kumar, Amit Kumar (40) and Rajesh Kumar (35).

Reporters talked to the Deputy Mayor of Jammu who said that the officers told him they wouldn’t be able to determine if the explosions were unintentional or related to terrorism until they had completed their investigation. He added, that there might be a terrorist component to it, so that they can resurrect the secessionist movement, which is declining in Kashmir.

DIG, Jammu, Shakti Pathak also gave a statement to the media.

Manoj Sinha, the J&K LG, was given a situational briefing. He urged swift action to find the guilty parties and punish them. A compensation of Rs 50,000 per injured person was also announced by him. He promised that the administration will provide the afflicted with the finest care and assistance available.

The bombings in Narwal’s transport yard were set off by alleged terrorists at a time when the region’s security services are on high alert due to the Congress’s current Bharat Jodo Yatra and the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations.

