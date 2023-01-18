Bangladeshi smugglers attack BSF Jawan in Nadia, West Bengal

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was severely injured after smugglers attacked him at the Indo-Bangla border in Nadia district of West Bengal.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when Bangladeshi smugglers tried to enter India illegally, the BSF said. “Brave CT Ram Pratap Tetarwal @BSF_SouthBengal got severe injuries on the line of duty while fighting with smugglers in the bordering area of Distt Nadia(WB),” the BSF-SouthBengal tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

