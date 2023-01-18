Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Bangladeshi smugglers attack BSF Jawan in Nadia, West Bengal

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when Bangladeshi smugglers tried to enter India illegally

ANI
BSF protecting Indian borders
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was severely injured after smugglers attacked him at the Indo-Bangla border in Nadia district of West Bengal. 

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when Bangladeshi smugglers tried to enter India illegally, the BSF said. “Brave CT Ram Pratap Tetarwal @BSF_SouthBengal got severe injuries on the line of duty while fighting with smugglers in the bordering area of Distt Nadia(WB),” the BSF-SouthBengal tweeted. 

Further details are awaited.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

