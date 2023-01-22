Sunday, January 22, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDrone with 5 kg heroin shot down along India-Pakistan border in Punjab, 2 arrested
News Reports
Updated:

Drone with 5 kg heroin shot down along India-Pakistan border in Punjab, 2 arrested

"2 persons were arrested with a total of 12 rounds fired from AK-47. The drone found is assembled, with parts manufactured in USA and China," he added

ANI
Punjab drones
Image Source: Indian Express
21

Security forces on Sunday shot down a six-wing drone in Punjab’s Amritsar near the India-Pakistan International border and seized 5 kilograms of heroin, officials said.

Two people were also arrested in this connection while they tried to flee, they said. According to Punjab Police, at around 4 am, a joint patrolling party of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Amritsar Police heard the humming sound of a drone and shot it down at the Lopoke area in Kakkar village, and seized 5 kg of heroin.

“In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Police, in a joint operation with BSF, have recovered a 6-wing drone after firing and bringing it down and seized 5 Kg Heroine from village Kakkar, which is 2 Km from the International border with Pakistan,” the Punjab DGP said in a tweet.

The DGP said that the drone parts were manufactured in US and China.

“2 persons were arrested with a total of 12 rounds fired from AK-47. The drone found is assembled, with parts manufactured in USA and China,” he added.

Earlier on January 19, two persons were arrested after a drone was caught at the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar. BSF seized around 6.150 Kg of Heroin, while 3 other persons managed to abscond.

According to the police, till now all the smugglers caught in smuggling are from Punjab.

In a similar incident from Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, 2 were held for smuggling heroin to India from Pakistan through a drone. the incident took place on January 15.

Drones from the Pakistan side smuggle drugs and ammunition in India.

In another incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized four Chinese-made pistols among a consignment of weapons dropped by a Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on Wednesday.

The consignment which included 4 Chinese-made pistols, eight magazines and 47 live rounds was recovered from Uncha Takala village in Gurdaspur on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPunjab drugs
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Uttarakhand: Private Muslim fund operator Abdul Razzaq disappears with crores of rupees deposited by thousands of Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
According to the police, the accused was running an interest-free transaction office in Jwalapur in the name of the Muslim Imdadi Fund for the last 10 years.
Media

Gems of BBC: Twitter user collates headlines of BBC news which range from ‘Sanatani way of peeing’ to ‘why men wear dirty underwear’

OpIndia Staff -
The national broadcaster of United Kingdom, the British Broadcasting Company (BBC), which is being peddled as gold standard of journalism by Modi haters has indeed done some 'groundbreaking investigative' journalism like finding out why men wear dirty underwear.

Woman manhandled, pushed out from Rajasthan minister Mamta Bhupesh’s residence, video viral

Four girl students assault classmate over drug use in Lahore, Pakistan, watch viral video

Protest march against forced religious conversion, cow slaughter carried out in Pune, Maharashtra

Mann govt transfers Health Secretary Ajoy Kumar after he objects to spending Rs 30 crore on advertising Mohalla clinics outside Punjab

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
614,530FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com