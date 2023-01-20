in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, the police have arrested 4 women named Shabnam, Madina, Shahnaz and Shabana for supplying cannabis inside the prison. The women were reportedly hiding the contraband inside their burka (Islamic attire for women) and taking it inside the jail under the pretext of meeting their relatives or family members lodged as inmates in the prison.

The police have stated that the arrested women used to hide Ganja (cannabis) inside their burka to avoid detection. They used to carry the banned substance for supply and sale inside the prison. Upon inspection, 4 kg of cannabis was found hidden inside their burkas. Two inmates in the jail named Imran and Ismail have been found to be involved in illegal trade and consumption of the substance.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act of the Indian Penal Code. Suspecting smuggling of contraband, the police officials stationed at the prison had asked women personnel to thoroughly check the burka-clad women coming to visit some specific prisoners, SP (city) Azamgarh Shailendra Lal has confirmed.

The police suspect that the network of contraband smuggling and sale inside the jail may be bigger and more people are involved in this. A probe has been started to find other culprits.

As per reports, the smuggling of contraband has been a big source of income for the involved burka-clad women. They used to claim heavy commission on the supplied drugs. This is one of the many cases where the Islamic female attire of a burka has been used for smuggling and stealing.