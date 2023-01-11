On January 10 (local time), Leicester Police released photographs of ten suspects of anti-Hindu violence in the area and sought help from the public to identify them. As per the latest update, five out of ten suspects identified themselves, and the hunt for the remaining six is still on. In a statement, Leicester Police said that the officers working on the investigation sought help in identifying the suspects.

Officers working on the investigation into the unrest in the east of the city back in the autumn want to identify 10 men.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/ndGhiOcZqb pic.twitter.com/oR5emO1JFS — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) January 9, 2023

The detectives checked hours of CCTV and body cams to identify the miscreants involved in the violence. While over 100 were arrested, many others remained unidentified and escaped incarceration. It is unclear how many more suspects are still unidentified, and the police may release more images in the coming weeks.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Arthur is leading the investigation. In a statement, he said, “With near to 100 arrests now of those we have identified, we are working hard to find out who the remaining men are. To be able to do this, we need help from the public.”

“I would also appeal to anyone featured within the imagery to come forwards themselves so the investigation team can make contact,” he added.

He asked the public to contact police on 101, quoting incident 158 of January 9, to provide information. Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestopper on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, people can use logon to leics.police.uk and provide information to the police.

The anti-Hindu attacks in the United Kingdom – Leicester and Birmingham

Since August last year, the anti-Hindu attacks in the United Kingdom, especially in Leicester and Birmingham, increased by several folds. What appeared to be a reaction to the defeat Pakistan faced in the T20 Asia Cup match against India, it was later found that Islamists were just using the match as an excuse to attack the Hindus as they did not stop even after Pakistan defeated India in the same series a week later.

The attacks intensified to the extent that Hindu families left Leicester, and some of them reportedly have not returned so far. The houses, businesses and properties of Hindus were vandalised. Contrary to what was happening, mainstream media and Islamists tried to cover up the anti-Hindu attacks and blamed Hindus for the clashes.

In Birmingham, they used an event where Sadhvi Ritambhara was scheduled to appear as an excuse to attack a Hindu temple. The event was postponed owing to Sadhvi’s health. However, the Islamists did not back off and attacked the temple. It was evident that they were well aware of the fact that not only that particular event but the whole tour was postponed, but they moved ahead and called to circle the temple to intimidate Hindus. More such so-called “peaceful protests” at Hindu temples and establishments in the UK have been planned by the Islamists in the coming days.