A video of some youngsters making reels on the Noida metro has gone viral on social media. Netizens criticized Noida Metro authorities for allowing them to shoot on the Metro as it was inconvenient for the passengers and demanded action against those who were involved. However, it turned out that the video that went viral on social media was not some youngsters making reels but an ad shoot that was being done with the authorities’ permission.

In the viral video, a woman was seen trying the scare the passengers inside a metro coach by dressing and posing as the character ‘Manjulika’ from the 2007 Bollywood movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’. The woman dressed in a yellow saree is shouting like Manjulika, and while the passengers keep staring at her, a man with headphones seems to be unaware of her presence. The ‘Manjulika’ then proceeds to push him, ultimately scaring him, and forcing him to leave the seat. The woman then occupies the seat vacated by the man.

Now, it has been revealed that it was not a prank reel made by youngsters, but an ad film for boAT for its headphones. The man in the video is supposed to be wearing boAT headphones, which produce sound so powerful that the characters come to life.

Manjulika was not the only ad in the style of prank videos made by the company, its other ads included people dressed as characters from Netflix’s Squid Game and Money Heist inside metro trains. The company posted a video on Instagram showcasing some of the ads, where a ‘Manjulika’ in a green saree, and Money Heist characters are seen entering metro trains and acting their roles. Apart from headphones, the video also featured boAT speakers.

“Sound so powerful your favourite characters came to life 🎧 Our all-new Stream Edition is what caused the recent #ViralMetroIncident,” the company wrote in the Instagram post.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) also confirmed that it was a commercial ad, and it was shot on the metro with the NMRC’s permission. Managing Director of Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (NMRC) Ritu Maheshwari clarified it in a press statement.

“This is to clarify that video going viral on various Social Media Platforms is a part of a commercial advertisement shooting which was held on 22.12.2022 under approved NMRC Policy for Film Shooting. Also, the video clip is morphed and edited.”

The statement continued, “NMRC has approved Film Shooting Policy where it provides its infrastructure, including Rolling Stock on a rental basis, to earn Non-Fare Box Revenue. Ad Film Shooting was carried out by M/s Creative Productions (A Delhi Based Film Production House) for “boat Air dopes” on NMRC Corridor.”