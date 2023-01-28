The iconic Mughal Gardens inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises has been renamed ‘Amrit Udyan’. The garden’s name has been changed on the occasion of celebrations of 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Like every year, this year also the famous gardens in the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises will be opened soon for visitors. But this year the visitors will witness a new name for the sprawling garden, Amrit Udyan instead of earlier name Mughal Gardens.

Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President, said that the president of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan’. The Deputy Press Secretary further informed that the Amrit Udayan will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, January 2.

On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan': Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President pic.twitter.com/VPsJKPdGwZ — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

It is notable that although called Mughal Gardens, the garden on the Raisina Hill was not built by Mughals, as the entire complex was built by the British. But the garden was built in the style of Mughal gardens built by Mughals in several places in the country, and therefore it has been called Mughal Gardens. The garden is known for several varieties of Tulips and Roses, along with flowers.

Photographs posted on social media showed signage for Tulips carrying the name Amrit Udyan in place of Mughal Gardens.

#JustIn | Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan renamed to Amrit Udyan. pic.twitter.com/Cn2r81DZ5N — Mojo Story (@themojostory) January 28, 2023

Visuals also show workers installing a direction signage for Amrit Udyan somewhere near Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with Amrit Udyan, will open for visitors from 31st January. Every day 17,500 tickets will be issued for visits from 10 AM to 4 PM. The Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain open for visit till 31st March this year. New additions in the garden include selfie points.

The president’s deputy press secretary said, “the gardens will be open this time for the general public for two months, from 31st January to 31st March. Besides, one day each will be dedicated for the special categories, which includes women, differently-abled among others.”