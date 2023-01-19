Friday, January 20, 2023
Updated:

‘Khalistan Zindabad’, ‘Referendum 2020’ and other pro-Khalistan slogans painted on a wall in Delhi, removed later

Delhi police said that Khalistan-related graffiti painted at some locations in Delhi is not a security-related issue, and legal action will be taken in this matter.”

Khalistan
Wall in Delhi defaced with Pro Khalistan slogans (Image via ANI)
26

On Thursday, January 19, A wall in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar was defaced with pro-Khalistan and the so-called Referendum 2020 slogans. The anti-national slogans were, however, removed later. 

The slogans spray-painted on the wall read, ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ in Punjabi, ‘Referendum 2020’, ‘SFJ’, and ‘Vote For Khalistan’ in English.

Speaking on the matter Suman Nalwa, PRO, of Delhi Police said “Some people had painted anti-national, Khalistan-related graffiti at some locations in Delhi. This is not a security-related issue. Legal action will be taken in this matter.”

“Delhi Police is ensuring that no wrong activities take place ahead of Republic Day. This doesn’t affect our security. Since SFJ is a banned organization it is trying to make itself known, they want to be in the news,” Nalwa added.

It is notable that the Narendra Modi government had in 2019 banned the Khalistan terror outfit ‘Sikhs For Justice’  under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. 

In February 2022, the government also blocked applications, websites,s and social media accounts linked with the outlawed terror outfit. 

Sikhs For Jusitce founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was declared a terrorist under UAPA by the Indian government in 2020. SFJ has released countless videos and statements in the past provoking the Sikhs living in India. From luring them to hoist Khalistani flags on government buildings on Independence day to threatening leaders against celebrating Independence Day or Republic Day, SFJ has been trying to create unrest in Punjab and neighboring states.

Furthermore, in January 2021, SFJ had announced a prize for anyone who would hoist the Khalistani flag on Red Fort on Republic Day. In the guise of farmer protests, the ‘attendees’ of the ‘tractor rally’ had barged into Delhi and hoisted two flags with a Sikh holy symbol on Red Fort, which was perfectly in line with what SFJ wanted.

