Shah Rukh Khan’s pic from Pathaan screening triggers a meme fest

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan that released today, on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day long weekend, has already started getting negative reviews by people, where some are giving the film ‘minus zero’ for bad plot. However, amid the reviews where people are either loving or hating the comeback of Khan on the big screen after such a long gap, an image from the screening has gone viral on social media. In the image, Khan appears to be all muscled up and is sporting long-ish hair and wearing a spaghetti strapped outfit which appears to be a vest.

Never knew ‘deep fake’ tech will be first introduced on big screen by srk. किसके बॉडी पर किसका चेहरा लगा दिया? pic.twitter.com/De5EeSr1wc — Ajeet Bharti (@ajeetbharti) January 25, 2023

The image got viral where some even wondered if the picture was actually a still from the movie or was it a ‘deep fake’ tech at work where someone’s face was plastered on someone else’s body.

Soon netizens started making memes and jokes on the viral image.

A Twitter user even compared Khan to an alien from the movie ‘Men in Black’.

Some even joked that Khan might have skipped the ‘head day’ for workout, which may have resulted in the head appearing smaller as compared to rest of his body in proportion.

Pathaan film has been embroiled in controversy ahead of release over multiple reasons. Initially people had objected to Deepika Padukone’s orange coloured bikini on the song ‘Besharam Rang’. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had objected against its release. Eventually, the film made a few cuts and edits and the movie was released today. VHP had withdrawn the protests but said that they might protest again if they find anything objectionable.