On Thursday, amid the 74th Republic Day celebration, several students studying at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) raised “Nara-e-Takhdeer, Allah-hu-Akhbar”, and “AMU Jindabad,” slogans raised by the students after the celebration of the 74th Republic Day.

The video of the incident was shared by former District Convenor BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha), Aligarh, Dr Nishit Sharma, who demanded police action against the students who raised anti-India slogans. “War slogans raised on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day inside the Aligarh Muslim University campus. Aligarh Police please take cognizance and take necessary action,” he tweeted.

It is notable that students in NCC uniforms are also seen chanting Islamic slogans on the AMU campus. Reportedly, they chanted religious slogans after the flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of Republic Day in the university.

Notably, Dr. Nishit Sharma is a dental surgeon and an AMU alumnus. He also shared the video with the SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani and demanded strict action against the students who raised anti-Hindu slogans in presence of the Vice-Chancellor, pro-vice chancellor, Registrar, Controller of AMU, and other professors.

Aligarh Police replied to the tweet if Sharma, saying that they have talked to the university administration for necessary action. The police posted the same replies to several other Twitter uses who posted the video.

एएमयू प्रशासन द्वारा आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु वार्ता की गई । — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) January 26, 2023

While talking to OpIndia about the incident, Dr. Nishit Sharma said that those students who raised anti-Hindu slogans amid the Republic Day celebrations are seemingly a part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). “The students were giving a war cry on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day. They were saying Allah is great. Raising such slogans on such occasions is not correct. There was no religious event happening on campus. People were celebrating Republic Day. What are they waging war against? Why were they giving a religious angle to the event?” he pondered.

He further said that the students at the AMU were radicalized and were being provided support to instigate war and raise anti-Hindu slogans at the Republic Day celebrations today. “I have studied at AMU. This kind of celebration happens every year in presence of the Vice Chancellor. This year also all the professors and the vice-chancellor were present when the anti-Hindu slogans were raised by the NCC students,” he added.

Dr. Sharma stated that he has established a telephonic conversation with SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani and has demanded strict action against the students. “I have shared the video with the PRO of the SSP and have asked him to take stringent action. The Police are reviewing the incident. I am also ready to file a police complaint in the matter if required,” he added.

Further while talking to OpIndia, he criticized the radicalized mindset of the AMU students and said, “These students are instigating the youth on the basis of religion on the day when people are supposed to celebrate and honor the Indian Constitution. Nara-e-Takhdeer, Allah-hu-Akhbar is nothing but a war cry. There definitely are some radicalized organizations who are supporting the students at AMU in raising anti-India, anti-Hindu slogans. The video will be investigated and all these people will be exposed.”

As informed by Dr. Sharma, Aligarh Police has been informed about the incident but is yet to respond to the case. Team OpIndia tried to reach the Aligarh Police, but the line remained unestablished.