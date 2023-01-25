On Wednesday (January 25), a prominent Twitter handle ‘Hindu IT Cell’ accused ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub of making false claims about it in the Supreme Court.

Vrinda Grover, counsel for Rana Ayyub, had made reference to the Twitter handle while seeking a stay on summons issued to the ‘journalist’ by the Ghaziabad court.

She had claimed before the apex court, “Though no chargesheet or arrest against me…Hindu IT Cell tweet says (to) send her to 7 days Ghaziabad court custody aur hum dekh lenge (and we will see).”

Grover: though no chargesheet or arrest against me.. HIndu IT Cell tweet says send her to 7 days ghaziabad court custody aur hum dekh lenge. investigation is by delhi zonal office… then complain bombay.. how is UP coming into the picture?@RanaAyyub #SupremeCourt — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 25, 2023

While hitting back at the outlandish claims by the counsel of Rana Ayyub, ‘Hindu IT Cell’ said in a tweet, “This is a complete lie. We didn’t tweet any of this. I hope RanaAyyub will stop lying on record.”

This is complete lie. We didn’t tweet any of this. I hope @RanaAyyub will stop lying on record. pic.twitter.com/myH0J4alfT — Hindu IT Cell (@HinduITCell) January 25, 2023

It must be mentioned that the last tweet by Hindu IT Cell, wherein it mentioned Rana Ayyub, dates back to October 13 last year.

In that tweet, the handle said, “Breaking News with the continued efforts from volunteers of HinduITCell, Yesterday ED has filed the Prosecution complaint against Rana Ayyub under PMLA 2002. She collected funds for “charity” during peak COVID-19 and siphoned those into her family’s A/c #JaiShriRam.”

#BreakingNews with the continue efforts from volunteers of @HinduITCell, Yesterday @dir_ed has filed the Prosecution complaint against Rana Ayyub under PMLA 2002

She collected funds for “charity” during peak COVID-19 and siphoned those into her family’s A/c #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/pLQnShw4iX — Hindu IT Cell (@HinduITCell) October 13, 2022

Journalist Rana Ayyub’s appeal against the summonses issued by a Ghaziabad court in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case will now be heard by the Supreme Court on January 31.

Accordingly, the Ghaziabad court was instructed by the top court to postpone the hearing scheduled for January 27 and schedule it for after January 31.