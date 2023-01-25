Wednesday, January 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsTwitter user slams Rana Ayyub for making false claims about them in Supreme Court....
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Twitter user slams Rana Ayyub for making false claims about them in Supreme Court. Here is what happened

Vrinda Grover, representing Rana Ayyub, claimed before the apex court, "Though no chargesheet or arrest against me...Hindu IT Cell tweet says (to) send her to 7 days Ghaziabad court custody aur hum dekh lenge (and we will see)."

OpIndia Staff
Hindu IT Cell accuses Rana Ayyub of making false claims about it in Supreme Court. Here is what happened
Hindu IT Cell, Rana Ayyub, image via Tania—Contrasto/ Redux
21

On Wednesday (January 25), a prominent Twitter handle ‘Hindu IT Cell’ accused ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub of making false claims about it in the Supreme Court.

Vrinda Grover, counsel for Rana Ayyub, had made reference to the Twitter handle while seeking a stay on summons issued to the ‘journalist’ by the Ghaziabad court.

She had claimed before the apex court, “Though no chargesheet or arrest against me…Hindu IT Cell tweet says (to) send her to 7 days Ghaziabad court custody aur hum dekh lenge (and we will see).”

While hitting back at the outlandish claims by the counsel of Rana Ayyub, ‘Hindu IT Cell’ said in a tweet, “This is a complete lie. We didn’t tweet any of this. I hope RanaAyyub will stop lying on record.”

It must be mentioned that the last tweet by Hindu IT Cell, wherein it mentioned Rana Ayyub, dates back to October 13 last year.

In that tweet, the handle said, “Breaking News with the continued efforts from volunteers of HinduITCell, Yesterday ED has filed the Prosecution complaint against Rana Ayyub under PMLA 2002. She collected funds for “charity” during peak COVID-19 and siphoned those into her family’s A/c #JaiShriRam.”

Journalist Rana Ayyub’s appeal against the summonses issued by a Ghaziabad court in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case will now be heard by the Supreme Court on January 31. 

Accordingly, the Ghaziabad court was instructed by the top court to postpone the hearing scheduled for January 27 and schedule it for after January 31.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
615,084FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com