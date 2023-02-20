Monday, February 20, 2023
HomeNews ReportsChennai: Man attempts self-immolation alleging his land was grabbed by DMK councillor
News Reports
Updated:

Chennai: Man attempts self-immolation alleging his land was grabbed by DMK councillor

Gunasekaran further alleged that when his house was demolished without his knowledge, he lost all of his documents.

OpIndia Staff
Source: ANI
4

On Monday, February 20, a 54-year-old man attempted to immolate himself outside the collector’s office in Chennai. The man was identified as Gunasekaran from Vanuvampet in Puluthivakkam. Gunasekaran alleged that a piece of land that his father had purchased in 1975 was snatched from him by a DMK district councillor named JK Manigandan. He also accused the Chennai police and the councillor of not taking any action in his case.

The victim stated that he had filed a complaint with both the police and the collector about the land-grabbing incident, but when no action was taken, he resorted to an extreme measure. Gunasekaran further alleged that when his house was demolished without his knowledge, he lost all of his documents. He does, however, have details of paying property and water taxes.

According to reports, the victim poured kerosene on himself and tried self-immolation outside the Chennai Collectorate. However, the people and the police standing outside the collector’s office poured water on him and stopped him from taking the extreme step.

Later, Gunasekaran narrated his ordeal to India Today and said, “The land was bought by my father in 1975. We gave it to a woman (Malliga) who constructed a house on the plot and used to give us rent. Suddenly, she stopped giving us rent. One day, a man named Lakshmant came over and told me that the land belonged to him and I must vacate it. Later, I came to know that Lakshmikant was benami of JK Manigandan, who is a DMK councillor.”

In response to the incident, BJP attacked the MK Stalin-led government, stating that the state is becoming a jungle for the lawless under the DMK.

“A senior citizen tried to self-immolate in front of the Chennai collectorate. It is learnt that a DMK councillor has occupied this senior citizen’s house by force. Under the DMK regime, TN is slowly turning into a jungle for the lawless!” BJP State President Annamalai tweeted.

Waqf Board usurps 57 acres of Hindu farmer’s land, DMK misclassifying land ownership led to this

Incidentally, charges of land grabbing have become extremely common against the MK Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu. Recently, Hindu Munnani, a Tamil Nadu-based Hindu organisation, had initiated a protest against the MK Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of wrongdoing in connivance with the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board, which resulted in the latter claiming ownership of 57 acres of a Hindu farmer’s land near Vellore.

Tamil Nadu Waqf Board claims ownership of 7 Hindu-majority villages and a 1500-year-old temple

It must be recalled here how last year, OpIndia reported how the Tamil Nadu Waqf board had claimed ownership of 7 Hindu villages in the state. The villagers had additionally, alleged that the Waqf Board also claimed that the 1500-year-old Sundareswarar Temple belongs to them. Notably, the Waqf Board has placed posters across the villages claiming ownership of the village land.

This news came days after it was reported that the Waqf Board had encroached on an entire hamlet with a Hindu majority population in Tamil Nadu.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsman attempts self immolation outside chennai collector office
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Gaurakshaks: How cow theft and cow vigilantism is more of law and order problem, not a communal one

Anurag -
India would not need Gau Rakshaks if people become empathetic towards cow stealing and smuggling and their illegal slaughter and call out the crime for what it is - instead of building false narratives for their international audience to play up the 'Muslims under attack' rhetoric.
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh Congress workers clash and trade insults at each other while Digvijaya Singh tries to pacify them: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh Congress workers got into fistfights and exchanged insults in front of senior leader Digvijaya Singh

Aryan Invasion Theory: Let us revive the debate again

Congress-Soros saga continues as Rahul Gandhi to give lecture at Cambridge, where Soros is a donor, to hold closed-door meetings about India-China relations

Guwahati: Woman kills husband and mother-in-law, chops them and stores in fridge, later dumps parts in mountains

Haryana police exhumes body of stillborn child who died in Bhiwani case after Rajasthan police deny kicking nine-month pregnant woman

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
620,744FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com