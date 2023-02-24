Friday, February 24, 2023
Updated:

‘Hijdo Ki Fauj’: RJD leader and Bihar minister Surendra Yadav hurls insult at armed forces recruits under Agniveer scheme

He further claimed that no one will marry those who will retire as Agniveer at the age of 25-26 years. "When they (Agniveers) will be 25-26 years old, people will come with marriage proposals. What will they say? I am a retired soldier? Who will marry them?" he said.

ANI
RJD leader says recruits under Agniveer Scheme will be 'eunuchs'
Bihar minister Surendra Yadav, image via India Today
17

In a major controversy, Bihar Co-operative Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Surendra Yadav on Thursday, said that the ‘Agniveer’ scheme will make a “Hijdon Ki Fauj”.

Talking to the media, he said, “Exactly 8.5 years from now, the country’s name will be included among ‘Hijdon Ki Fauj’ (Army of eunuchs), I am telling this. After 8.5 years, the current Army men will retire and the training of these Agniveers won’t even be complete,” he added.

“Why has this idea been brought up when our Army is the strongest in the world? What kind of Army will be prepared in 4.5 years?” he added.

He further claimed that no one will marry those who will retire as Agniveer at the age of 25-26 years.
“When they (Agniveers) will be 25-26 years old, people will come with marriage proposals. What will they say? I am a retired soldier? Who will marry them?” he said.

Surendra Yadav added saying, “Whoever gave this idea should be hanged, as he deserves no lesser punishment than that.”

Under the Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14 last year, the three services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit was extended to 23 years.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

