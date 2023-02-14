On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in three north-eastern Indian states of Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. Shah said that Gandhi was engaged in the Bharat Jodo Yatra but that would hardly affect the elections as he has ‘no time’ to visit the states even once.

During an exclusive interview with ANI journalist Smita Prakash, Shah said that there are elections in the three states and the results of these upcoming state elections will show the impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra. “There are elections in Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. He hasn’t visited the states even once. Ana na ana unki fursat ka sawal hai lekin parinam to ana chaiye na. The country will itself see how many people support Congress,” Shah said when asked whom BJP considers as its principal opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah added that it was in the hands of the people to show who they support and who will be the principal opposition of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2024 elections. He indicated that Bharat Jodo Yatra would have no effect on the ruling party and its politics. He also stated that Congress, in these three states, had formed new alliances to win against BJP and it shows that Congress is scared of the BJP. “BJP isn’t scared of anything like Bharat Jodo Yatra. They think BJP is scared but that is their misunderstanding,” he added.

The Home Minister also said that Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya were all ruled by Congress earlier but now people there are hoping for BJP to win. “People there want development. And BJP is giving them what they want. I visited a poor individual’s home in Tripura today. He showed that now he has electricity, running tap water, cooking gas, a toilet, etc. He also showed me his Ayushman Bharat card. People are getting benefits under the BJP govt and this will continue,” he assured.

Talking about the alliance of Congress with Communists, Shah said, “They are scared of BJP.” Shah added that he has done several rallies and roadshows in Tripura ahead of the elections.

Elections in Tripura are scheduled to be held on 16 February 2023 to elect all 60 members of the Legislative Assembly. Meanwhile, elections are scheduled to be held in Nagaland and Meghalaya on 27 February this year.