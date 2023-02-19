Sunday, February 19, 2023
No changes in Test squad for last two Tests, Rohit Sharma to miss 1st ODI- BCCI announces teams for the remainder of the home series against Australia

The Indian squads for the third and fourth Test match against Australia for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and followed by three-match ODI series against the same was announced on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI. India are leading the four-match Test series 2-0 after winning the Test match in Delhi by six wickets and they will now take on Pat Cummins-led Australian team in the third Test match in Indore starting March 1 in Indore.

Jaydev Unadkat who was released to lead Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal also came back to the Test and ODI squad. The three-match ODI series between India and Australia will start from 17th March in Mumbai followed by the second and third ODI to be played in Vizag and Chennai on 19th March and 22nd March 2023.

Axar Patel and KL Rahul, who missed the New Zealand series due to family commitments, return back to the ODI side. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter Shreyas Iyer also make a comeback to the ODI team.

India’s Test squad for the third and fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat.

