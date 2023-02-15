People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a terror organisation backed by Jaish-e-Mohammed, has vowed to attack the recently found lithium deposits in Jammu and Kashmir. PAFF, a frontal terror organisation linked to JeM in Pakistan issued a letter provoking the people of Jammu and Kashmir to oppose and stand against the usage of natural resources in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the reports, the PAFF has been regularly threatening Indian security personnel, political figures, and civilians working in Jammu and Kashmir. It is said that the letter has been posted from Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The letter states that PAFF welcomes international partnerships for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and that it would not let any Indian firms plunder the region’s resources. Additionally, the letter features drone images. The terrorist group intended to convey that they are closely monitoring events in Jammu and Kashmir by utilising these images.

“People’s Anti Fascist Front wishes to reassure the Nation of Jammu and Kashmir that under no circumstances will we allow the Colonial Exploitation and theft of resources of Jammu and Kashmir. These resources belong to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and should be and will be used for the betterment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the letter added.

“No Ugly Hindutva thief will be allowed to steal our resources and then kill us with the same. We will attack Indian Companies that dare to venture into the troubled waters of Jammu and Kashmir not only inside Jammu and Kashmir but also inside India and those who know us know that we will go to any lengths to fulfil our word,” it read further.

Further instigating the people of Jammu and Kashmir against the Indian government, the threat letter by PAFF read, “Brothers and Sisters do not think that these Hindutva rats will stop at anything less than our Genocide. Our Lands are being confiscated our homes and businesses are being bulldozed and our resources are being stolen so that they will be used to kill us only. Do we still have any choice except to rise against this tyranny?”

Notably, the Geological Survey of India revealed on February 9 that 5.9 million tonnes of estimated lithium deposits had been discovered in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first time that lithium deposits had been discovered in India.

According to the reports, several global powers are interested in Jammu and Kashmir now that lithium has been discovered in Jammu. The Union territory may soon become India’s primary source of lithium, a commodity that is currently seeing huge demand across the world.

Reports also point out that as employment prospects increase, youngsters would be drawn away from Jihadi preaching and insurgency efforts, which is unacceptable to terrorist organisations like PAFF.

Recently, on January 6, the Center labelled PAFF, a front organisation for the outlawed terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), as a “terrorist” organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that “PAFF frequently issues threats to Indian security forces, political figures, and civilians operating in Jammu-Kashmir from neighbouring states.”