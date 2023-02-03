Friday, February 3, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKanjhawala hit and run case: Anjali Singh's viscera report suggests she was heavily drunk...
News Reports
Updated:

Kanjhawala hit and run case: Anjali Singh’s viscera report suggests she was heavily drunk at the time of the incident

A viscera report is mandatory if the death has been caused by poisoning or in homicidal death from mechanical injury.

OpIndia Staff
2

The Delhi police probing the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case has received the viscera report of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who met a painful end after being dragged by a car for several kilometres on the outskirts of the national capital in the early hours of January 1. As per the report, Anjali Singh was heavily drunk at the time of the incident.

Notably, a viscera report is prepared to determine the cause of death under suspicious circumstances where autopsies are unconvincing. This report is mandatory if the death has been caused by poisoning or in homicidal death from mechanical injury.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda, Anjali’s viscera report was prepared on 24 January 2023 by the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, Delhi.

“The result of the report is part of the ongoing investigation. Further probe in the matter is in progress,” the Special CP said.

The viscera report attests to the testimony given by deceased Anjali’s friend Nidhi, who was in the pillion seat at the time of the incident. It may be recalled, that Nidhi had said last month that Anjali was in an inebriated state but still insisted on driving the two-wheeler. 

While speaking to ANI, the eyewitness, said, “She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car, and got dragged with it. I was scared and went away and returned home, didn’t tell anything to anyone.” 

“It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted to her so much that don’t drive, I am conscious, let me drive. She didn’t believe me and believed herself,” Nidhi added. 

Notably, last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered the Delhi Police to press murder charges against the five persons involved in the horrific Kanjhawala death case. Besides, MHA has also directed the Delhi Police to take disciplinary action against the police personnel on duty on the night of the dreadful incident.

On the wee hours of January 1, 2023, Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for several kilometres under the vehicle on the city’s roads. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
616,846FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com