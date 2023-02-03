The Delhi police probing the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case has received the viscera report of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who met a painful end after being dragged by a car for several kilometres on the outskirts of the national capital in the early hours of January 1. As per the report, Anjali Singh was heavily drunk at the time of the incident.

Notably, a viscera report is prepared to determine the cause of death under suspicious circumstances where autopsies are unconvincing. This report is mandatory if the death has been caused by poisoning or in homicidal death from mechanical injury.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda, Anjali’s viscera report was prepared on 24 January 2023 by the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, Delhi.

“The result of the report is part of the ongoing investigation. Further probe in the matter is in progress,” the Special CP said.

The viscera report attests to the testimony given by deceased Anjali’s friend Nidhi, who was in the pillion seat at the time of the incident. It may be recalled, that Nidhi had said last month that Anjali was in an inebriated state but still insisted on driving the two-wheeler.

While speaking to ANI, the eyewitness, said, “She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car, and got dragged with it. I was scared and went away and returned home, didn’t tell anything to anyone.”

“It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted to her so much that don’t drive, I am conscious, let me drive. She didn’t believe me and believed herself,” Nidhi added.

Notably, last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered the Delhi Police to press murder charges against the five persons involved in the horrific Kanjhawala death case. Besides, MHA has also directed the Delhi Police to take disciplinary action against the police personnel on duty on the night of the dreadful incident.

On the wee hours of January 1, 2023, Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for several kilometres under the vehicle on the city’s roads.